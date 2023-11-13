Transfer Talk: Tuchel open to Mbappe joining Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti dismisses a question asking the Real Madrid manager if he'd take a pay cut in order to get PSG star Kylian Mbappe. (0:21)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tuchel admires PSG star Mbappe

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has expressed an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé in an interview with Canal Plus, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Tuchel, who coached Mbappe during his time at PSG, described the France international as "extraordinary" and that should he want to join he would "go pick him up by bike."

Real Madrid reportedly withdrew their interest in Mbappe last week, opening the door for a potential move to Bayern or Liverpool, who Mbappe has previously expressed some interest in. The Ligue 1 forward admitted he was a fan of the "machine" Klopp constructed at Liverpool back in 2020.

Bayern Munich, who signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer for £82 million, currently sit second in the Bundesliga behind Bayer Leverkusen.

In the interview with Canal Plus, Tuchel said that he thinks the potential move is somewhat unrealistic, but it shows there is no shortage of potential suitors competing for Mbappe's signature.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United have sent scouts to watch 18-year-old AZ Alkmaar star Jayden Addai, who has scored nine goals in 11 league games, according to the Sun. United scouts were present at AZ's under-19 match against Molde in the UEFA Youth League, amid growing interest in Addai from some of Europe's top clubs. AZ manager Pascal Jansen said that the reported interest "doesn't surprise him at all."

- Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have scouted Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray "multiple times." The Anfield club are now considered frontrunners to sign the 17-year-old central midfielder, who has been compared with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool are not the only club to appreciate Gray's talent, and Leeds have set a lofty price tag in the region of £40m-£50m as a result.

- Aston Villa have no interest in entertaining the sale of Douglas Luiz to Arsenal, reports the Mirror. Arsenal had been eyeing a move for the Brazilian in January, who is believed to be their primary transfer target after Thomas Partey was sidelined for up to eight weeks. Villa rejected three Deadline Day bids worth up to £25m in September 2022, before Luiz signed a bumper contract in the Midlands.

- PSG and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Chelsea target Leny Yoro, according to Foot Mercato. The 17-year-old Lille centre-back scored during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Toulouse, and PSG have reportedly joined Real and Chelsea in the hunt for Yoro's signature. Yoro has been compared to William Saliba of Arsenal and Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, and is also a dangerous attacking threat from set-pieces.