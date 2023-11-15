Open Extended Reactions

Free agent right wing Patrick Kane has begun meeting with teams this week to find his next NHL destination.

Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery after last season in hopes of correcting a lingering injury.

The 34-year-old played for the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Rangers last season, bidding farewell to the Hawks after 16 seasons with the franchise. Kane had 21 goals and 36 assists in 73 games between the two teams.

Agent Pat Brisson said the unrestricted free agent is speaking with teams this week, with no deadline on when Kane will sign. Brisson has previously indicated that Kane would return to the ice in late November or early December.

Kane is expected to interview with up to eight teams in the coming days. The Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers are among the teams that have checked in on Kane during free agency. There have been reports that the Rangers and Detroit Red Wings are also on his radar.

Brisson declined to say if Kane's list is weighted more to the Eastern Conference, while adding that Kane wants to play for a Stanley Cup contender.

"Let's make sure he is 100 percent and that he feels great. Then we can decide where he's going to go," Brisson said earlier this year. "There's going to be plenty of teams doing good, plenty of teams doing bad. We'll pick where we want to go. I don't think too many teams will turn him down."

Kane has 1,237 points in 1,180 games during his NHL career, fifth most among active players. His 451 career goals are seventh most among active players.