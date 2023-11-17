Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in dilemma for João Félix

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Atleti and Barca to figure out João Félix dilemma

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have very different expectations for how a summer deal regarding João Félix will work, according to Diario Sport.

The forward has put in impressive displays on loan with the Blaugrana this season, with three goals and four assists in 14 matches across all competitions.

Atleti are adamant that they want the 24-year-old to leave permanently in the summer and are even trying to begin discussions with Barca now to ensure that a deal is completed.

Having initially signed Felix for €126 million, they had wanted €85 million for the Portuguese forward but are now willing to accept bids of around €70 million.

On the other hand, Barca are insistent that nothing will be done until the end of the season and they aren't willing to reach that €70 million figure. Atleti do want Felix to return and are confident that this will be the case, stating that it will need to be on another loan.

A clause to make the deal permanent could be included, although it will need to be for a low amount or one that will be discounted by the time it needs to be paid.

Felix does not plan on accepting any other offer than the one from Barcelona -- whether that is from the Premier League or Saudi Arabia -- no matter how much money he is offered.

The expectation is that this could be an ongoing saga throughout the summer transfer window with both clubs reluctant to back down on their demands.

The future of João Félix is up in the air with both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona trying to figure out the best solution. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus have renewed talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a loan move for Fabián Ruiz as they continue to search for a midfielder in the absence of both Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, reports Calciomercato. Ruiz's salary of €6 million per year on a contract that runs until 2027 could make a move difficult for I Bianconeri, although PSG's willingness for a loan makes a deal for the 27-year-old possible.

- Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been in contact by AC Milan about a move, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A giants are interested in the 27-year-old's €17 million January release clause and will make a decision on whether or not to negotiate in the coming weeks. Milan are not only looking at him, as they are also keeping an eye on Lille's Jonathan David and Montpellier's Akor Adams.

- Napoli are prepared to look at bringing in a free-agent left-back in response to an adductor injury that could keep Mário Rui out for around a month and a half, according to Corriere dello Sport. The three names mentioned are Marvin Plattenhardt, Nico Schulz, and Danny Rose, who last played for Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund, and Watford respectively. The defending Serie A champions will use somebody they already have if none of the trio convinces them.

- Péter Gulácsi could join Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner in looking for a way out of RB Leipzig, as reported by Kicker. The 33-year-old goalkeeper is unhappy with his situation at the Bundesliga club, having already been replaced by Janis Blaswich before further competition will arrive when Maarten Vandevoordt joins from Genk in the summer.

- Big clubs from across Europe are looking at Monaco winger Malamine Efekele, reports Foot Mercato. The 19-year-old has been of interest from Chelsea, Valencia, and other Bundesliga clubs for years. Efekele is still yet to make his first-team debut for Monaco and although there are teams in the Premier League, LaLiga and Ligue 1 monitoring him, the biggest interest is coming from the Bundesliga.