D.C. United has hired Ally Mackay to be its general manager and chief soccer officer, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The Washington Post was first to report the news.

D.C. United has officially been without a GM since 2022, when the Black-and-Red parted ways with Lucy Rushton.

In the meantime, technical matters have been led by the team's longtime soccer executive Dave Kasper, as well as technical director Stewart Mairs. Sources confirmed that Mackay will report directly to club ownership, with Kasper moving into an advisory role.

Mackay was previously the assistant GM at Nashville SC, where he worked under GM Mike Jacobs and helped build NSC into a competitive MLS outfit that has qualified for the postseason in every year of that club's existence since it joined the league in 2020.

Mackay's first order of business will be to hire a manager following the resignation of Wayne Rooney at the end of DCU's league season. Rooney joined English Championship side Birmingham City days later.

The opening should give D.C. United the opportunity for a complete reboot of the technical side of the club, especially given the fact that the team hasn't qualified for the playoffs in the last four seasons.

This season D.C. United finished in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-14-10.