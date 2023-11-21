Matildas striker McNamara cut down by third ACL tear

Open Extended Reactions

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson says he's devastated for Holly McNamara after scans confirmed the star Melbourne City striker has suffered another anterior cruciate ligament tear.

McNamara is expected to be sidelined for the next 12 months after tearing the ACL in her right knee while scoring the winner in Melbourne City's 3-2 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

It marks a recurrence of the ACL injury she suffered as a 15-year-old.

The 20-year-old also ruptured the ACL in her left knee in February, 2022.

As a 17-year-old, she was cut down by a foot stress fracture.

"This one is really hard to put into words," McNamara posted on Instagram.

"So grateful for all the support and love, I'll be back soon!"

McNamara suffered the latest setback just days after earning a call-up to the Matildas squad for upcoming friendlies against Canada.

Holly McNamara of the Melbourne City following a tackle that caused her to rupture her ACL. Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

The Matildas are yet to decide whether they will name a replacement for her.

"With the enormous hard work and resilience Holly has shown over the past 18 months, this latest injury news is devastating to hear," Gustavsson said.

"Holly has been a true professional in her journey back to earn a recall to the national team and that is a testament to her character.

"Unfortunately, it's not the news we were hoping for, however, Football Australia's national teams' staff will be on hand to provide Holly with support and care as needed."

McNamara's six goals in five games for Melbourne City this season has put her on top of the Golden Boot race, two ahead of Melbourne Victory's Rachel Lowe.