Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dismissed reports of a rift with defender Raphaël Varane.

Varane, 30, has started just one of United's last eight games and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January. Ten Hag has a record of fall-outs with senior players including Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho but the Dutchman insists Varane's absence from the team is down to stiff competition for places.

"Rapha Varane? I don't know what you're talking about," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday when asked about a possible fall-out with the French World Cup winner.

"It's rumours. Very important player, but there's internal competition and there should be at a top club, as we are."

Ten Hag is preparing his team for a tough game against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Ten Hag has denied falling out with defender Rafaël Varane. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

He's hopeful of having goalkeeper André Onana fit after he withdrew from the Cameroon squad with a back injury during the international break while Luke Shaw is available again following three months on the sidelines following a muscle problem.

Jonny Evans remains out and Rasmus Højlund will undergo a late fitness test, as will Mason Mount, who picked up an injury in training over the break.

"Andre is okay. He stepped in training today, he's good," said Ten Hag.

"Rasmus, still is a close finish. He's training, he finished outside, making very good steps and we have to wait until tomorrow and we will make a final decision.

"Luke Shaw will be available for Sunday, he will be in the squad. For Jonny, he's on the way back, he's not ready for Everton, he will not take long."

Marcus Rashford will be free to play in United's potentially decisive Champions League game against Bayern Munich next month, after UEFA confirmed on Friday he had avoided a two-match suspension for a red card in their recent 4-3 defeat against FC Copenhagen.

Rashford, 26, will miss next Tuesday's Group A clash against Galatasaray in Istanbul - a game United cannot afford to lose if they are to reach the knockout stages - after being sent off against Copenhagen for a foul on defender Elias Jelert.

Due to Rashford being shown a straight red card for the foul, which saw the England forward catch Jelert with a raised boot on the shin, United were forced to wait for UEFA's disciplinary board to review the incident before deciding on the length of the player's suspension.

But despite having the power to extend Rashford's suspension from the mandatory one-match ban, the board have issued the one-game penalty after deciding that the foul extended to nothing more than "rough play."

Rashford has scored just one goal in 16 appearances in all competitions for United this season, with manager Erik ten Hag saying earlier this month that the forward has not performed to expectations.

But with United still able to qualify from Group A with a win against Bayern at Ole Trafford next month if they avoid defeat against Galatasaray, Rashford's availability for the game will be seen as a boost for the team's hopes of progression.