Open Extended Reactions

European football was back in action after the international break with plenty of goals, drama and record-breaking efforts. In the Premier League, Manchester City lost top spot after a 1-1 draw against Liverpool as Arsenal beat Brentford to become leaders. Tottenham lost to Aston Villa 1-2 while Newcastle overwhelmed Chelsea 4-1. Manchester United continued their winning run with a 3-0 victory over Everton.

In LaLiga, Barcelona drew with Rayo Vallecano while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid secured victories against Cadiz and Mallorca respectively. Inter Milan and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw in Serie A while AC Milan and Napoli won their respective matches. In the Bundesliga, Harry Kane helped Bayern Munich to win against FC Koln and Bayer Leverkusen maintained their top spot with a win over Werder Bremen.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

50

With his opening strike against Liverpool, Manchester City's Erling Haaland now has 50 goals in just 48 league matches, the fastest to reach the milestone. He broke Andy Cole's record - who reached the 50-goal mark in 65 matches.

1

Manchester City's 23-game home winning streak in all competitions came to an end on Saturday. They were just one match short of tying the record set by an English top-flight team -- Sunderland from 1890-92.

11

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku completed 11 dribbles against Liverpool on Saturday, the most in a single Premier League game since September 2021 (Adama Traore vs. Brentford, also 11). It's the most on record (since 2006-07) a player has completed in a single Premier League game against Liverpool.

12

Liverpool have avoided defeat in 10 of their last 11 Premier League games in which they've fallen behind (win 4, draw 6), rescuing 12 points from losing positions in the top-flight this season, the most of any side.

9 and 19

With Alejandro Garnacho's superb strike against Everton, Manchester United ended a 9-match streak without a goal scored by a forward or striker (0 goals since Sept. 3), their second longest in Premier League history.

Man United's 3-0 win over Everton is their largest margin of victory in the Premier League this season �� They've taken 15 points from the last 18 available �� pic.twitter.com/SyKL2IJFDJ - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2023

Also, at 19 years and 148 days, Garnacho is now the youngest Manchester United player to score against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League, surpassing...guess who? Wayne Rooney himself who, at 19 years and 293 days, scored against Everton back in August 2005.

5

After Stevan Jovetic, Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert became the second player to score in each of the big five European leagues (Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga) in the 21st century.

14

Jude Bellingham scored his 14th goal for Real Madrid on Sunday. No player has scored more goals for the club in their first 15 matches (all comps), surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano (13 each).

5

Rayo Vallecano extended their unbeaten streak against Barcelona to five matches (3-2-0), which is equal to the longest such league record versus Barcelona in the 21st century.

600

Koke became the first player in Atletico Madrid history to make 600 appearances for the club.

Rodrygo has SEVEN goal contributions in his last two LALIGA games �� ⚽️⚽️��️ vs. Cadiz

⚽️⚽️��️��️ vs. Valencia On a tear ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6m93KSbANA - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2023

170

Antoine Griezmann scored his 170th goal for Atletico in all competitions, breaking a tie with Adrian Escudero for the second most in club history behind Luis Aragones' 173.

2 goals and 1 assist

Real Madrid's Rodrygo is the youngest player with two goals and an assist in consecutive games in one of Europe's top 5 leagues since Lionel Messi did it for Barcelona in 2009.

7

Rodrygo also has seven goal contributions in the last two LaLiga matches, tied for the most by a Real Madrid player since May 2015 (Cristiano Ronaldo vs Espanyol and Getafe).

21

Sevilla's Sergio Ramos got his 21st red card in his league career against Real Sociedad, which is the most for any player in LaLiga history.

27

Lautaro Martinez has scored 27 league goals in 2023. Only two Inter players have scored more league goals in a single calendar year since 2000 -- Diego Milito (28 in 2012) and Christian Vieri (28 in 2001).

100

Lazio's Ciro Immobile became the first Serie A player to score 100 away goals in the competition.

15 years and 260 days

At 15 years and 260 days, AC Milan's Francesco Camarda became the youngest player to make his debut in Serie A history, surpassing Wisdom Amey who debuted at 15 years, 274 days.

18 and 18

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the only Serie A player to have scored at least 18 goals and provided at least 18 assists in all competitions in the last two seasons. He's only the sixth player (big five European leagues) to do it in all competitions after Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Antoine Griezmann, Vinícius jr and Mohamed Salah.

18

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 18 goals in the first 12 matches of a season, as well as the first Englishman to score 18 goals in a single campaign in the competition.

ANOTHER 3-0 WIN FOR XABI ALONSO'S BAYER LEVERKUSEN �� - 18 games

- 17 wins

- 0 losses

- 62 goals scored

- 14 goals conceded

- Top of the Bundesliga

- Top of their Europa League group What a job he's done �� pic.twitter.com/69Gxe3XOKy - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2023

8

Xabi Alonso became the first Bayer Leverkusen manager to win eight consecutive Bundesliga matches.

13

Nice are yet to trail for a single minute in Ligue 1 this season. They became the first team to do so after the first 13 matchdays in the league's history.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

15

With his brace against Al Akhdoud, Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo improved his overall league goal-tally to 15. Four more than second-placed Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal.

0

Meanwhile, Messi was part of the Argentina team that beat Brazil 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Wednesday. However, Brazil are still the only team that Messi has never scored against in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. He's the all-time record goalscorer in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (CONMEBOL) and has scored against every other team except for Brazil.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)