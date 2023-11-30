Open Extended Reactions

Once again, this week's UEFA Champions League matches were at their entertaining best with a few top teams floundered while others maintained their winning form. English clubs Manchester City and Arsenal secured victories (and top place finish in their respective groups) while Newcastle and Manchester United are yet to confirm their qualification to the knockout round after playing out draws.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona also qualified to the next round while PSG, AC Milan and Inter Milan are yet to seal their spots in round of 16.

By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the first this week's Champions League action in Europe:

40

Manchester City's Erling Haaland broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for fewest games needed to score 40 Champions League goals. Haaland took only 35 matches while Nistelrooy did it in 45 games.

Haaland also joined the likes of Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah as the only 7 players with at least 50 Premier League goals and 40 Champions League goals.

Erling Haaland is 100 UCL goals away from tying Ronaldo's all-time scoring record in the UCL. He's only 23 years old �� pic.twitter.com/6aQRZUgRuR - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2023

12

Haaland has scored 12 goals in eight matches vs. RB Leipzig, his most against any opponent.

20 years, 153 days

At 20 years and 153 days, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is the third youngest player to score 10 UEFA Champions League goals after Kylian Mbappe (18y, 350d) and Haaland (19y, 212d). Karim Benzema (20y, 307d) is the only other player to score 10 UCL goals before his 21st birthday.

11

With his goal and assist against Napoli, Jude Bellingham (8 goals, 3 assists) has equalled Haaland for the second most goal contributions - 11 -- over the last two UCL group stages. Only Kylian Mbappe has more (13).

4

Bellingham also became the first Real Madrid player to score in his first four Champions League matches for the club.

0

The 0-0 draw against Copenhagen is the first time Bayern Munich failed to score in a UCL home game since April 2018 vs Sevilla (0-0 draw), snapping a 26-game goal streak at Allianz Arena.

Manchester United remain in LAST place with only one matchday to go �� On the brink of elimination ❌ pic.twitter.com/WupljeUnwL - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2023

19 years, 82 days

At 19 years, 82 days, Real Madrid's Nico Paz became the second youngest player from Argentina to score in the UEFA Champions League. The youngest is Lionel Messi who scored at 18 years, 131 days against Panathinaikos in November 2005.

4

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal became the first player in the last 14 Champions League seasons to score in four straight matches for an English team.

10

Arsenal's's Bukayo Saka became the second player from Europe's big five leagues to reach 10 assists in all competitions this season after Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz.

10,000

Sevilla's Sergio Ramos scored the 10,000th goal in UEFA Champions League history against PSV (excluding pre-group games and qualifiers). The first goal was scored by Club Brugge's Daniel Amokachi in 1992.

7

PSG have won only 7 points after five games in the UEFA Champions League group stage, their lowest tally at this stage of the competition since 2004/05 (5), the last season PSG were eliminated before the knockout stage.

3

AC Milan have lost only three competitive matches in the 21st century against German sides (from 17 games), with all three defeats coming against Borussia Dortmund.

4740

Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic has scored his first UEFA Champions League goal on Thursday since December 2010 for Werder Bremen vs Inter, 4740 days ago -- the longest ever gap between two goals by a player in the competition's history.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)