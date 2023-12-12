Steve Nicol discusses whether Manchester City's 2-1 comeback against Luton shows their desire to win a fourth Premier League title in a row. (1:54)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade but added that he expects him to be back in training on Thursday.

Haaland, who is Man City's top scorer with 19 goals in all competitions this season, missed the defending Premier League champions' win over Luton Town on Sunday with a foot injury. It was the first league game he had failed to start this season.

The injury had previously seen the 23 year-old pull out of Norway's European Championship qualifier against Scotland in November.

Erling Haaland has started each of Man City's five Champions League games this season. Getty

"He will be back on Thursday, day after tomorrow, and we see how he feels," Guardiola said in a news-conference on Tuesday.

"I cannot answer [if he can play on Saturday], I don't know right now. The next press conference I can be more precise about his condition."

With top spot in their Champions League group already confirmed, Guardiola already has one eye on Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace and the Club World Cup semifinal the following week.

"We are going to rotate some players. We have three days, travel five or six hours, three days, three days, semifinal, three days, potential final. I'm very pleased tomorrow I can play some players who haven't played lately," he said.