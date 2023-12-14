UCL stats: Real Madrid get perfect record, Manchester United's woes continue

Open Extended Reactions

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage came to an end this week, with an action-packed finale that saw Paris Saint-Germain survive a chaotic day and qualify, Barcelona suffer another shock defeat while Manchester United, Newcastle United, Sevilla were eliminated as Spanish teams dominated while English teams dwindled.

By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the first this week's Champions League action in Europe:

8

The 8 different countries are represented in the Round of 16. That's tied for the most since 2017-18.

2

There are only two English clubs in the Round of 16 - Arsenal and Manchester City. That's the fewest Premier League clubs in the UCL Round of 16 since 2012-13 (also 2)

3

PSG advances to KO Stage for the 12th straight season, 5th longest streak in UCL history (3rd longest active streak)

6-0-0

Real Madrid finished the Group Stage with a perfect record for the third time (2011-12, 2014-15). This is the 12th time a team finished with a 6-0-0 record. The only team to win the tournament after a perfect Group Stage was Bayern Munich in 2019-20.

Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage: - 6 played

- 6 wins

- 0 losses

- 16 goals scored It's only the third time in their history they finish the group stage with a perfect record. This is their competition ���� pic.twitter.com/8GLlgvAqPF - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2023

15

Manchester United conceded 15 goals this season, the most ever by a Premier League side in a single group stage in the competition.

1-1-4

Manchester United finished the Group Stage 1-1-4 (W-D-L). Thus ties Blackburn for most losses by an English club in a single UCL Group Stage (1995-96)

Man United scored the most goals in their UCL group alongside group leaders Bayern Munich �� However, they conceded the most goals in the group. Pain �� pic.twitter.com/G10fHnbTDj - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2023

12

Manchester United has as many losses this season in 24 games (12; 11-1-12) as it had in all of last season in 62 games (41-9-12)

1

This is the first time since 2012-13 that Sevilla will not compete in the KO Stage of a UEFA competition.

17

With 17 career, Sergio Ramos passes Gerard Piqué and Roberto Carlos for most by a defender in UCL history. He has also scored in back-to-back UCL games for the first time since the 2013-14 semifinal and final vs Bayern and Atlético.

Pepe and Sergio Ramos became the oldest players to score in this season's Champions League. Ramos scored yesterday for Sevilla and Pepe scored today for Porto ⚽️ Two of the best defenders of their generation still connected ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XLnG31WKDo - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 13, 2023

17

Luka Modric saved penalty snapped Real Madrid's streak of 17 straight UCL penalties converted (excluding shootouts.) The last time a Real Madrid player failed to convert a UCL penalty was Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2014 vs Ludogorets.

7

Harry Kane's assist tied him with Bukayo Saka for the most goal contributions in the UCL group stage this season. As of this writing, Kane has 4 goals and 3 assists this UCL season.

3

Three teenagers scored in the match between Barcelona and Antwerp - Arthur Vermeeren: 18, George Ilenikhena: 17 and Marc Guiu: 17. That's the most teenagers to score in a single game in UCL history.

20

Micah Hamilton, who used to be a ball boy for Manchester City, is now a Champions League goal scorer. He is the fifth-youngest Englishman to score on his UCL debut (20y 30d), and youngest to do so since Marcus Rashford in September 2017 (19y 316).

4

With Micah Hamilton and Oscar Bobb both scoring, this marks the fourth time this UCL season that a club has 2 players 20 years or younger score in the same game. The others are Bayern's Musiala and Tel on October 3 vs Copenhagen, Real Madrid's Bellingham and Paz vs Napoli on November 29 and RB Salzburg's Simic and Gloukh vs Benfica (September 20.)

"In six years' time you'll be scoring in the Champions League..." From @ManCity ball boy to debut goalscorer. Congratulations, Micah Hamilton 👏 pic.twitter.com/AtZdJhH1n3 - Premier League (@premierleague) December 13, 2023

17

Warren Zaïre-Emery, at 17 years old, became PSG's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League. At 17 years 280 days, Warren Zaïre-Emery is also the youngest Frenchman to score in the UCL, breaking Karim Benzema's record (17 years 353 days.)

171

Antoine Griezmann scored his 171st career goal for Atlético Madrid in all competitions. This is the second most in club history and 2 away from tying Luis Aragonés' all-time record.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)