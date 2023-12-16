Steve Nicol has his former club Liverpool as strong favorites in their rival match vs. Manchester United on Sunday. (1:31)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Clock is running on Real Madrid's offer for Mbappe

Real Madrid want a definitive answer from Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé about his future by Jan. 15, according to a report by AS.

With the 24-year-old's current contract with Les Parisiens ending in the summer, Real Madrid officially are allowed to hold discussions from the beginning of January regarding a summer move as a free agent. Los Blancos intend to move quickly and Fayza Lamari, Mbappe's mother and agent, will receive a contract proposal.

However, the Spanish giants are not willing to wait long for a response after what happened in 2022. That's when Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Madrid but opted to stay at PSG.

Real Madrid reportedly feel a deadline of Jan. 15 gives the France international enough time to decide whether or not he wants to represent the LaLiga team.

This approach is designed to ensure that Los Blancos will have time to come up with an alternative solution if they are unable to complete a deal for Mbappe. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is another player they have been linked with.

Real Madrid feel confident in their position, and believe the growth shown by the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo since coming to the Santiago Bernabeu will help persuade Mbappe to join.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid for a while, and now the club is putting a time limit on their interest in the French striker. Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid remain interested in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, as reported by Sport Bild. The 23-year-old's current contract ends in 2025, with Bayern potentially willing to let the Canada international leave as he is asking for a significant wage increase while they feel he is not matching his previous performance levels this season.

- Manchester City are looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports FootballTransfers, who add that the 28-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena looks uncertain following a falling out with Thomas Tuchel. The Germany international's current contract runs until 2025.

- Borussia Dortmund are looking to bring in a left-back, with Real Madrid's Fran García and Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilón (currently on loan at Manchester United) being the two options that Sky Sports Deutschland report they are aiming for. It would be difficult to come up with a deal to bring Garcia, 24, from Los Blancos, although Reguilon, 26, has a clause in his contract that could allow the Spaniard to leave Old Trafford early.

- Benfica centre-back Morato is the priority transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou to strengthen the club's backline, reports The Sun. Tottenham's need for extra additions has been worsened by Micky van de Ven's long-term injury, but Morato's release clause stands at £68m. Benfica, however, could be willing to negotiate as they need to raise funds after being knocked out of the Champions League.

- Crvena Zvezda are interested in a move for free agent left-back Kai Wagner, as reported by Tom Bogert. The 26-year-old's contract with Philadelphia Union has come to an end, but the MLS side is still in the mix to keep the German, who first joined them in 2019.