Barcelona's LaLiga title hopes are salvageable but they can't afford any more slip-ups after being held away at Valencia last weekend, head coach Xavi Hernández said on Tuesday.

The Spanish champions' draw at the Mestalla saw them fall nine points behind surprise leaders Girona, while they are seven adrift of second-placed Real Madrid.

"We can still come back in LaLiga but we can't slip up anymore," Xavi said ahead of Wednesday's game at home to winless Almería.

"We are paying for too many mistakes and losing too many points. We have to end the year positively and be even better in the second half of the season.

"Girona -- who I have already said are a direct rival -- and Real Madrid aren't slipping up, but we just have to go step by step for now."

Xavi has diagnosed the side's lack of a clinical edge as the biggest reason they have nine fewer points at this stage of the campaign than they did last year.

The arrival of Brazil striker Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense in January could help in that respect, but Xavi warned against expecting too much from the 18-year-old immediately.

Xavi's Barcelona are already nine points off leaders Girona. Photo by ANP via Getty Images

"We can't put pressure on Vitor -- or on other young players like Lamine Yamal," he added.

"Every player has to step forward. What we are doing in the two boxes is making the difference, above all when we are attacking. We are not effective, but we can't [put that pressure] on Vitor."

Barça agreed an initial €30 million ($33m) deal with an additional €31m due in potential add-ons to sign Roque last summer, with the deal set to be completed when the transfer window opens in January.

"If everything goes to plan, he will join the squad at the end of December after [the Christmas] break," Xavi confirmed.

"We are already in contact with him, but it will do him good to disconnect [after the Brazilian season] for now. He's a really good signing, he gives me hope and he will contribute to the team with goals and hard work."

Roque may not be the only January arrival, with Barça president Joan Laporta confirming this week the club want to add a midfielder on loan, similar to the deal that saw Edgar Davids join the club in 2004.

"We are always looking to strengthen the squad," Xavi added. "With the loss of Gavi to injury, maybe we need a player similar to him, but it's difficult to find a Gavi on the market.

"And then we have the financial fair play side of any deal to consider. We are working on it with [sporting director] Deco."

In addition to Gavi, who is out for the season with an ACL tear, Barça will also be without the suspended Frenkie de Jong against Almería at the Olympic Stadium.

Xavi said Oriol Romeu, who has been "mentally strong" in the face of recent criticism after dropping out of the side, Fermín López and Marc Casadó are all options to replace De Jong.

Barça will then fly to the United States immediately after the Almería match where they will close 2023 with a friendly against Mexican side Club América in Dallas.