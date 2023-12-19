Transfer Talk: PSG close in on €25m Gabriel Moscardo move

Julien Laurens says he doesn't like PSG's chances of progressing past Real Sociedad in the Champions League. (0:32)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG eye Moscardo move

Paris Saint-Germain are set to meet with Corinthians this week in an effort to finalise a deal for Gabriel Moscardo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Personal terms have been agreed with the 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder, with a fee believed to be in the region of €25 million.

Premier League giants Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all identified Moscardo as a target, with the Blues having an £18m bid rejected in the summer.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, the Corinthians youngster has quickly become one of the Brazilian Série A's top talents after making his senior debut in June.

Paulinho's €19.75m move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 is currently the Sao Paulo-based side's record transfer, and Moscardo's move will top that figure.

A transfer to PSG will see him join 17-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery in the heart of Les Parisiens' midfield, as the French giants look to build for the future.

Gabriel Moscardo, 18, looks set to be the latest Brazilian starlet on his way to Europe, with PSG closing in on a €25 million deal. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

- Benoit Badiashile is being linked with a move back to Ligue 1 less than a year after joining Chelsea, Foot Mercato reports. The France international joined the Blues from AS Monaco for €38m in January but has struggled with form and injuries and is now being linked with a move to Lyon.

- Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have added Feyenoord's 22-year-old striker Santiago Giménez to their transfer shortlists, according to Ekrem Konur. The Mexico forward has shone in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists in just 16 games. According to reports, Giménez is rated at around £60m, which is unlikely to diminish interest in the established goal-scorer.

- Fenerbahce have held meetings with both Chelsea and Tottenham over the potential signings of Malang Sarr and Eric Dier, according to Turkish outlet SuperHaber. Director Selahattin Baki has reportedly held talks with Chelsea over a potential January move for Sarr, who hasn't made an appearance since the 2021-22 season. Dier's contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the season and has been linked with moves to Portugal on a free transfer, but Fenerbahce are reportedly ready to pay a "reasonable fee" to sign the England international in January.

- Brentford director Lee Dykes has confirmed that the Bees will only let Ivan Toney leave in January for a "decent transfer fee," Fabrizio Romano reports. The 27-year-old striker was the third-highest Premier League goal-scorer last season but is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching betting rules. Arsenal have been heavily linked with the English centre-forward, who could be worth up to £80m should Brentford let him leave in the January window.