Salah 100, Manchester United's 13 defeats, Guardiola overtakes Ancelotti: Stats

While LaLiga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are having their Christmas break, Premier League and Serie A saw teams in action over the weekend. Arsenal are on top of the Premier League at Christmas for the second consecutive time. They played a good game against Liverpool at Anfield which ended in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Manchester United suffered defeat against West Ham while Wolves beat Chelsea 2-1. Tottenham won their match against Everton while Aston Villa shared points with Sheffield United after 1-1 draw.

Manchester City were not involved in the Premier League this weekend as they won their first ever Club World Cup title after beating Fluminense 4-0 in the final.

In Serie A, Inter Milan and Juventus won their respective matches while AC Milan played out a 2-2 draw against bottom-placed Salernitana.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

121

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 121 goals in 120 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool at Anfield (88 goals, 33 assists), the most for any player who played for the club.

100

Salah becomes the fourth player to have created 100+ big chances in the Premier League since data was first recorded in 2010/11 after Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

57

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has now assisted 57 Premier League goals, the joint-most by a defender in the competition's history, alongside teammate Andy Robertson.

Richarlison's got four goals in his last three games! His best run of games since he's been in the Premier League �� pic.twitter.com/kC1NZTYNeQ - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 23, 2023

11

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes is the highest-scoring defender in the Premier League since he joined Arsenal in September 2020 -- 11 goals.

13

Manchester United have lost 13 matches in all competitions this season. Only once have they ever lost more before Christmas in a campaign, which was in 1930-31, a season in which they finished bottom of the top-flight.

64

AC Milan have conceded 64 goals in 2023 in all competitions, which is a record for the club in a single calendar year.

1

Kenan Yildiz became the youngest foreign goalscorer in the Juventus history in Serie A (18 years and 233 days).

FIFA Club World Cup

1

Manchester City became the first English side in history to hold the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup trophies at the same time.

4

Pep Guardiola breaks tie with Carlo Ancelotti for most FIFA Club World Cup titles. He won his fourth FIFA Club World Cup title as manager.

Messi-Ronaldo Watch

17

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action on Friday in Al-Nassr's match against Al-Ettifaq. He netted a goal via a penalty and is in top of the goal-scoring charts with 17 goals.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)