Mikel Arteta rued a lack of technology as Arsenal were embroiled in another VAR controversy during Thursday's 2-0 home defeat to West Ham United, but said his team had plenty of chances to score goals and win.

Tomás Soucek opened the scoring on 13 minutes, but the goal survived a lengthy check as replays suggested the ball may have gone out as Jarrod Bowen pulled it back from the byline to create the chance.

With the goal given by on-field referee Michael Oliver, there was insufficient evidence from the available camera angles to conclusively determine whether it had left the pitch, replicating a similar incident which saw Anthony Gordon's strike in the Gunners 1-0 loss at Newcastle United in September stand amid Arsenal's protests.

Arteta successfully fought a Football Association charge following comments he made in the aftermath of Gordon's goal and the Gunners boss struck a more conciliatory tone after his side missed out on a chance to go top of the Premier League as Konstantinos Mavropanos sealed West Ham's victory with a 55th-minute header.

"I haven't seen it, [but] they're saying it's not conclusive," said Arteta. "It's a shame that with the technology that we have, that it's not that clear so that we can say whether it's out or in. It's done. It's gone. There's nothing we can do about it now.