Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has not spoken to INEOS after chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 25% stake in the club, but said the new investor wants to work with him.

United confirmed the deal -- worth around £1.3 billion ($1.6bn) -- on Sunday, with Ratcliffe also intent on investing further $300 million into the club to "enable future investment into Old Trafford." He will also take responsibility for football operations at United.

Ten Hag said the move is positive for the club, and hopes to meet with Ratcliffe and INEOS in the coming weeks.

"The schedule is so condensed I didn't have the time so far to speak with them but it will come," he told a news conference on Friday.

"I look forward [to talking]. They want to work with me, I want to work with them, we will have the conversations, the meetings. We will see."

As well as Ratcliffe's involvement, sources have told ESPN that two seats on the football board will go to Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc.

Brailsford was in the stands as United came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag will meet with INEOS in the coming days and weeks. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Ten Hag said he hasn't met with the new investors yet as he wants to focus on his side's visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"I'm focused on the game so far, so I said no [to discussions]. In this moment I don't want to have distractions. In the coming days, weeks, there will be time for us, then I'll know more," Ten Hag added.

"I think it's a good thing, it's very positive. We are looking really forward to work together. INEOS wants to work with me in this structure and I want to work with them.

"We always want to win, it doesn't matter who is the leader. We are appointed here in this area, we need a winning culture no matter who is in the lead, no matter who is the owner. But, of course, owners can inspire you."