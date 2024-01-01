Steve Nicol says Erik ten Hag has to take some accountability after Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest. (1:38)

Manchester United have decided against triggering a one-year extension in Raphaël Varane's contract, a source has told ESPN.

It means the defender is able to negotiate with clubs outside the Premier League from Jan. 1 and could potentially leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer.

Varane is still considered a key part of the squad by manager Erik ten Hag but United are reluctant to trigger a one-year option which would keep the 30-year-old on wages of more than £300k-per-week until June 2025.

The club have not ruled out extending the former France international's stay but negotiations around a new contract would likely focus on a performance-related deal.

Varane's current contract is set to expire in June 2024. The approach is similar to the one taken with former goalkeeper David De Gea last season.

United decided against triggering a one-year option in the goalkeeper's contract and he left the club on a free transfer last summer.

Varane and De Gea were among United's highest earners last season, along with Casemiro and Jadon Sancho.

Marcus Rashford joined them when he signed a new long-term contract in July worth around £315k-per-week. United are set to trigger one-year extensions for Victor Lindelöf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to keep the pair at Old Trafford until 2025. Their deals were due to expire next summer.

Anthony Martial also has a contract until the summer but United have decided against triggering the option to extend until 2025. The 28-year-old has scored two goals in 19 appearances this season but has been absent for the last three weeks.

Asked ahead of the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag said the Frenchman has been ill.

"He's unwell, he's not available," Ten Hag said.

United are back in action against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Jan. 8.