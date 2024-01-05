Open Extended Reactions

Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan will design a kit for Premier League side Bournemouth, the club's owner, Bill Foley, said on Friday.

Jordan led a minority ownership group investing in Bournemouth when majority owner Foley, who owns NHL team the Vegas Golden Knights, took over the club along with the Black Knight Football Club consortium in December 2022.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Foley said in an interview with CBS Sports that the new kit is "set to go on sale shortly."

"Mike is a great guy," Foley said. "He's a very down-to-earth, common individual. He hasn't got stars in his eyes. He loves football.

"He is really helping us in terms of some our international marketing and marketing in the U.S. He's designing a kit that will go on sale shortly.

Michael B. Jordan attended Bournemouth's Premier League match against Crystal Palace in December 2022 after the Black Knight Football Club consortium's takeover of the team was completed. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

"He's engaged, and we love having him. I believe he's going to be in Bournemouth today and tomorrow to watch practice. He's all-in, and it's good to have him -- he's a terrific guy."

Jordan is best known for his role in Marvel's Black Panther movies as well as being the lead actor in the Creed films, which are part of Sylvester Stallone's Rocky franchise.

Bournemouth's kit have been supplied by English sportswear manufacturers Umbro since the 2017-18 season, and the two parties agreed a new five-year extension in 2021.

The south coast club, who are 12th in the Premier League table, travel to Loftus Road to face QPR in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.