Stats: Arsenal's worst in 75 years, De Bruyne's unmatched 30, Mbappe's record 29

Open Extended Reactions

Cup football hogged the limelight this weekend, with plenty of action in the FA Cup, Copa del Rey and the Coupe de France, while over in Italy, Serie A continued with league football. Arsenal were knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup by Liverpool, while Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur progressed with ease as the 'magic' of the FA Cup seemed a distant memory with precious few upsets. It was much the same in Spain, as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and most of LaLiga progressed with relative ease.

The Coupe de France saw PSG and Lille rack up scores of 9-0 and 12-0, while Monaco needed penalties to defeat Lens. Inter, Juve and Milan all picked up wins in Serie A, meaning there were no changes at the top of the table, while 10-man Napoli's 0-3 defeat to Torino saw them slide down the table, as did Roma, who drew with Atalanta in their first game of 2024.

By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the last weekend of footballing action in 2023:

FA CUP

1/7

Arsenal are now on a run of just one win in seven games in all competitions - their worst spell under Mikel Arteta. Their FA Cup third round exits under Arteta have also exceeded those under Arsene Wenger.

10

Diogo Jota now has 10 goal involvements (8G, 2A) against Arsenal, more than any other side he has faced in his career.

75

Arsenal's 0-2 defeat to Liverpool at the Emirates was the first time since 1948 that they started a FA Cup campaign with a home defeat, 75 years ago.

2

Raheem Sterling is the first Chelsea player with multiple direct free kick goals in a single season (2) since Willian in 2018-19 (all competitions).

22

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham have scored in all 22 games so far - a record only bettered by Carlo Ancelotti's start with Chelsea (28 games).

10

No player has been involved in more FA Cup goals since the start of last season than Wrexham's Sam Dalby (4G, 6A).

42

Since Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City, no other club has managed as many wins by 5+ goal margins in all competitions (42). Liverpool are the next closest with 19.

30

Since the start of last season, no player across Europe's Top 5 leagues has provided more assists than Kevin de Bruyne in all competitions (30). Mo Salah is the next closest with 24.

WHAT AN ASSIST FROM KEVIN DE BRUYNE IN HIS FIRST GAME BACK FROM INJURY TO JEREMY DOKU! �� League might be in trouble �� pic.twitter.com/l6vnLu6bNu - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2024

COPA DEL REY

3

Fermin Lopez became the first player in Barcelona's squad to score in three different competitions this season - with his third goal of the season.

1/4

Joselu's converted penalty kick was the first of the season by a Real Madrid player in 4 attempts across all competitions. Rodrygo (Aug. 25), Joselu (Oct. 7) and Luka Modric (Dec. 12) had all their attempts saved earlier this season.

SERIE A

3

Juventus now have three U-21 goalscorers this season (Samuel Iling-Junior, Kenan Yildiz and Fabio Miretti) in Serie A. Only Barcelona (4) have more in Europe's Top 5 leagues.

27

Torino's 27 points in 19 games this season is their best in the three-point era (1994-95) apart from the 2016/17 season, where they earned 29 points.

14

This is the fourteenth season in a row that Olivier Giroud has scored at least 10 goals (all comps) - no other player in Europe's Top 5 leagues has done so in that period.

COUPE DE FRANCE

29

Kylian Mbappe now leads the all-time scoring charts for PSG in the Coupe de France, scoring his 29th goal to overtake Francois M'Pele.

12

Lille's 12-0 win over Golden Lions was the largest by any club in the Round of 64 of the Coupe de France in the last 70 years. (Valenciennes 12-0 Papeete in 1979). This was also the club's largest ever win in all competitions.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)