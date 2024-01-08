Open Extended Reactions

Sporting Kansas City moved its April 13 home game against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF to Arrowhead Stadium from the team's Children's Mercy Park.

The team made the announcement on Monday.

Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri has a capacity of about 76,000. It is the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs and the oldest of the 11 U.S. sites for the 2026 World Cup.

Children's Mercy Park in Kansas, the MLS team's home since 2011, has a capacity of about 18,000. The soccer team, then known as the Kansas City Wizards, played at Arrowhead Stadium from 1996 through 2007 and used the larger stadium for a 2010 exhibition against Manchester United that drew 52,424 fans.

Single game tickets go on sale Jan. 16 and start at $65, Sporting KC said.