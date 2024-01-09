Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out making loan signings in the January transfer window after being forced to name a bench full of youngsters for the FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Antony was ruled out of the 2-0 victory at the DW Stadium because of injury while Christian Eriksen became the latest United player to miss a game because of illness to add to an already lengthy list of absentees.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

It meant Ten Hag was forced to name a youthful bench with 22-year-old Facundo Pellistri the oldest outfield player on the bench.

Asked afterwards whether loan signings in January are a possibility, the Dutchman said it was something the club are looking at.

"We consider everything," Ten Hag said. "What is the best interests of the players and also the best interests for us, the team, for Manchester United, so we'll see how we progress during the window."

United face Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday and Ten Hag is hopeful his squad will be boosted by the return of at least some of his injured players.

Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro are still a number of weeks away from making comebacks but Luke Shaw could feature after missing the last two games.

Manchester United earned a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round on Monday. Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

"I think there will be some players [back]," Ten Hag said. "I think it's hopeful they can be back at the weekend. I'm talking about Christian Eriksen, potentially Luke Shaw. Harry [Maguire] maybe. Mason [Mount] needs some days more."

Sources have told ESPN that United still expect Jadon Sancho to join Borussia Dortmund on loan in the window despite the deal being hit by delays over the weekend.

There has also been loan interest in Hannibal, Pellistri and Amad but, according to a source, Ten Hag is unlikely to sanction the departure of all three players in January having already allowed Donny van de Beek to join Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the season.