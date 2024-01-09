Open Extended Reactions

United States women's national team defender Emily Fox is set to sign for Arsenal from the NWSL's North Carolina Courage, a source has told ESPN.

Fox, 25, represented the USWNT at last summer's Women's World Cup. She has 39 international appearances -- her first coming in 2018 while in college at the University of North Carolina.

News of Fox's move to north London was seemingly leaked when an image appeared on Getty Images on Monday showing her at Arsenal's warm weather training camp in Portugal. The image has since been deleted.

Emily Fox played in both of the U.S. women's national team's games against China in December. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Fox was drafted by Racing Louisville in 2021, making 23 appearance in her debut season.

She was traded to North Carolina last January.