Transfer Talk: Sancho's triumphant return has BVB mulling permanent move

Jadon Sancho discusses his return to Borussia Dortmund and his goals for the rest of the season. (0:43)

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund mull permanent move for Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are open to making Jadon Sancho's loan from Manchester United a permanent deal in the summer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

The 23-year-old made a triumphant return to Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, providing Marco Reus with an assist in the 3-0 win over Darmstadt.

A Manchester City youth player, Sancho made his professional debut for Dortmund in 2017 and amassed 104 appearances and 38 goals over four years before sealing a €85 million move to Manchester United in August 2021. Sancho, however, failed to hold down a regular spot at Old Trafford and made just three appearances this season after becoming embroiled in a row with United boss Erik ten Hag, prompting his loan return back to Dortmund.

The total package for the loan is worth €3.5m and Sancho has already said that being back in the Bundesliga felt like "coming home," but there is no option in the deal to make the move permanent. Even so, remaining with the Ruhr valley club past the summer is definitely not out of the question, according to the report, although it says that factors such as performances, his salary, transfer fee, and Ten Hag's future will all play a role in BVB's decision.

A new head coach at Manchester United may mean that the club, whose football operations are now overseen by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, may want to retain the winger, while Sancho will also need to make compromises if he wants to make a move happen, especially as his €20m salary is deemed to be too much for Dortmund.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

It has taken just one 35-minute cameo for Dortmund to begin considering making Jadon Sancho's loan from Manchester United permanent. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AS Roma are willing to let Diego Llorente leave this January amid Paris Saint-Germain's interest in the centre-back, claims Foot Mercato, although it is added that the Serie A club wants to sign a replacement first. The 30-year-old is currently on loan from Leeds United but his representatives are reportedly pushing to break the loan.

- Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck will join Barcelona as a free agent in the summer, says Diario Sport, with her current contract expiring at the end of the season. Although nothing has been signed yet, negotiations between the 24-year-old and Spanish club are at an advanced stage.

- Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is pushing to complete deals for AFC Bournemouth's Hamed Traoré, Fiorentina's Antonín Barák and Nottingham Forest's Orel Mangala, reports Calciomercato. He is also working on a summer move for right-back Nehuén Pérez, which would be worth around €15m, with the relations between Napoli and Udinese not being dented by the struggles in negotiations for Lazar Samardzic.

- Karim Benzema has not showed up for the resumption of Al Ittihad's season, according to Marca, so head coach Marcelo Gallardo has decided that the forward won't take part in the club's Dubai camp. The 36-year-old has missed three other training sessions and there is disappointment about his performances in Saudi Arabia so far.

- West Ham United are willing to offload Nayef Aguerd, Danny Ings and Saïd Benrahma if they can agree a deal for Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez, claims Football Insider, with the 22-year-old set to cost between £30m and £40m. The Hammers are keen to strengthen their attack with Lucas Paquetá, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio all out injured, while Mohammed Kudus is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations.

- Sevilla have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United striker Mateo Mejia, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the documents will be signed next week. The 20-year-old will leave on a free deal, as his contract was due to end in the summer, but the Red Devils will receive 25% of the funds earned from his future move.