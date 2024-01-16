Transfer Talk: Man Utd eye Yoro as part of defensive rebuild

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United eye Yoro deal

Manchester United have joined Bayern Munich in the pursuit for Lille defender Leny Yoro, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on defensive reinforcements as they look towards youthful replacements for an ageing back-line. Yoro, 18, has attracted the attention of several top clubs in Europe and, with the defender only under contract until 2025, Lille may be forced to part ways with the teenager to ensure he does not leave as a free agent next year.

There has been little indication that Yoro will extend his deal with the Ligue 1 club, which could force the hand of Lille to facilitate a departure. While it is not expected that Yoro will depart in January, the situation looks likely to change for the summer.

The report indicates that United have watched Yoro closely for months with the Frenchman one of several defensive targets that the fallen Premier League giants have identified. However, securing Yoro's signature will not be a straightforward job.

Alongside United, it is reported that Bayern also hold an interest in the youngster. The Bavarian club could face a defensive reshuffle over the summer, with Matthijs de Ligt linked with a move away from the German champions, which would only increase the need for defensive additions.

Man Utd have identified Lille's Leny Yoro, 18, as a star of the future. They will, however, face competition from Bayern for his signature. ANP via Getty Images

- Torino's Alessandro Buongiorno is attracting the interest of Bayern Munich, with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan also interested in the defender, reports Foot Mercato. While Bayern hold an interest, the report suggests that the Bundesliga club are behind AC Milan in the race for the centre-back. The 24-year-old is reportedly keen on a switch to the San Siro, with Milan preparing a bid of €25 million, which would also see striker Lorenzo Colombo move to Torino.

- Chelsea will not look to strike a deal for Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres, despite rumours of a move, suggests the Mirror. While the outlet says that the Blues are keen to bring a high-profile forward to Stamford Bridge, they have no intention to repeat previous transfer windows, which have left the west London outfit with a bloated squad following periods of heavy spending.

- West Ham United could look to strike a deal in January for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, reports Football Insider. The report reveals that this would be dependent on facilitating a departure for centre-back Nayef Aguerd, with West Ham prepared to allow the 27-year-old to leave the club just 18 months after joining. It is reported that Aguerd has attracted attention from the Saudi Pro League, which could allow the Premier League outfit to pursue a deal for Chalobah.

- Marseille have made a loan offer, with the option of making the deal permanent, for West Ham winger Said Benrahma, suggests Foot Mercato. It is reported that this offer has been rejected by West Ham, with Marseille not the only club showing an interest in the Algeria international. Alongside the French outfit, Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Lyon hold an interest in the 28-year-old, who could depart the London Stadium this month.

- Atalanta are considering exercising the clause to make Charles De Ketelaere's loan spell permanent, according to Calciomercato. The 22-year-old has netted seven goals and five assists in all competitions this season, which could tempt Atalanta to exercise an option to make the Belgian's loan stint permanent, for €23m. AC Milan have struggled to find a role for the attacking midfielder, with a permanent deal potentially suiting all parties.