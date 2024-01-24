Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain extended their relationship with the Jordan Brand with another kit. Paris Saint-Germain

The latest fruit of Paris Saint-Germain's long-standing collaboration with Michael Jordan's fashion brand has been revealed with the introduction of the French club's new fourth kit for the 2023-24 season.

The lustrous gold strip serves as a slightly belated celebration of the fifth anniversary of the relationship between PSG and the Jordan Brand, which first began in 2018 and has produced several alternative kits and clothing collections.

As well as the burnished hue, the jersey also bears a graphic print inspired by elephant hide which has been emblematic of the Jordan design language since its first appearance in 1988 on the Air Jordan III sneaker.

Star striker Kylian Mbappé was enlisted to show off the new kit.

The renowned pattern has also been adopted by the Parisians this season, having first been seen on the dark grey third kit.

The 2023-24 fourth kit also features a simple, crew-style collar and cuffs in black and navy along with a black strip that runs from the underarm to the lower hem and monotone crests and badges in order to streamline the palette.

Several prominent members of the Paris Saint-Germain women's squad -- including Korbin Albert, Élisa De Almeida, Grace Geyoro, Jackie Groenen and Sakina Karchaoui -- travelled to the Qatar National Museum in Doha for the launch, with the golden shirt pairing nicely with the sandy, abstract architecture of the building.

The fourth kit will be worn by both the men's and women's teams, with the latter set to wear it first when they return to Champions League action against Ajax Amsterdam this week.