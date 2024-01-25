Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid will let Vini Jr. depart if they sign Mbappé

Real Madrid will move on from Vinícius Júnior if they sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, according to Sport.

The LaLiga side are said to have "already decided" to offload the 23-year-old if they can strike a deal for the France international, with club president Florentino Perez still focused on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

After completing the midfield rebuild with the acquisition of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund last summer, they are now keen to land a global star on the forward line, and there is belief that moving Vinicius would help cover a deal for Mbappe.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

ESPN sources revealed earlier this month that he was planning to decide on his future over the next few weeks, but he has not decided to activate the one-year extension clause in his current deal.

He is currently able to discuss terms with clubs outside of Ligue 1 over a pre-contract agreement, though not many sides can match his current reported salary of €650,000 per week ($707,000).

That sees Vinicius, who has scored five goals in 12 LaLiga matches this season, looking at a potential exit should Los Blancos look to sign Mbappe this summer.

Real Madrid could let Vinícius Júnior leave if they intend to sign Kylian Mbappé from PSG. (Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are interested in Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán, reports the Telegraph. It is reported that the 20-year-old is under "careful consideration" by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, but any move could hinge on whether striker Armando Broja, who is on the radar of clubs in the Premier League, leaves the club before the January transfer window closes. Duran joined the Villans from the Chicago Fire in 2023 and he has scored two goals in 14 substitute appearances this season.

- Genk right-back Daniel Muñoz has gone on strike in an attempt to force through a transfer to Crystal Palace, reports the Evening Standard. A deal is yet to be agreed for the 27-year-old, with the Belgian Pro League club believed to be looking for a fee of £8.6 million to part ways with him. The Eagles are keen to land a right-sided full-back with both Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne set to be out of contract in the summer.

- Multiple clubs are interested in signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey, reports Fabrizio Romano. Genoa are one of the sides who are reported to be considering a move for the 26-year-old, who has made just one Premier League start for manager Sean Dyche this season. Discussions are said to be taking place over a deal that could happen before the end of the transfer window.

- Internazionale are close to signing FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, reports Calciomercato. A meeting was held between the Serie A club and the 31-year-old's agents on Wednesday, and it is believed that he has agreed a three-year deal at the San Siro, with just the final details to be complete before he can be announced as a Nerazzurri player.

- Two Premier League sides are interested in Ajax forward Carlos Forbs, reports Sky Sports. Burnley and Nottingham Forest are reported to be keen on signing the 19-year-old, with talks currently ongoing over a loan deal that will include a permanent option. It is said that he is likely to join the team that can guarantee him the most first-team football.