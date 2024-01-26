Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid will face Athletic Club in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey following Friday's draw, while Real Sociedad will play Mallorca.

Atlético edged past Sevilla on Thursday with a 1-0 win courtesy of Memphis Depay's 79th minute goal to reach the last four of the competition while Athletic beat Barcelona 4-2 in extra time at the San Mames stadium.

Diego Simeone's Atlético, who have not won the competition since 2013, will host 23-time Copa winner Athletic on Feb. 7 at the Metropolitano.

The return leg will be played on Feb. 8 in Bilbao.

Memphis Depay's goal against Sevilla on Thursday booked Atlético Madrid's spot in the Copa del Rey semifinal. Getty

"We are playing against a team that is armed to win titles," Athletic midfielder Ander Herrera said after the draw.

"It is going to be complicated. Our fans are going to have the possibility of seeing the return leg at home, where we feel strong."

Real Sociedad won 2-1 at Celta Vigo in their quarterfinal and will visit Mallorca for the semifinal first leg.

The Basque side, who will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16, take on a Mallorca side that ousted LaLiga leaders Girona from the competition with a 3-2 home win on Wednesday.

The Copa final will be played on April 6 in Seville.