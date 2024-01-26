Open Extended Reactions

Erik ten Hag has revealed Manchester United cannot sign a striker in the January transfer window because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

Ten Hag is left with just Rasmus Højlund as his only recognised striker after Anthony Martial was ruled out for 10 weeks following his groin surgery.

The Dutch manager said he considered bringing in another forward this month but a new addition to the squad will not be possible.

"I looked but there is no space," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

"No space on FFP to do something about this lack of quantity in the striker position. Of course, [Marcus] Rashford can play as a striker and we have some other creative alternatives. It's clear Anthony [Martial] is out for a couple of months and it's a gap in our squad."

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has confirmed that goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will make his debut in the FA Cup tie against Newport County on Sunday.

Bayindir has not featured since his summer move from Fenerbahce but will finally get a game with André Onana on international duty with Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Onana was dropped for Cameroon's 3-2 win over Gambia but will stay with the squad after they qualified for the knockout rounds by finishing second in Group C behind Senegal.

"He [Bayindir] will be in goal [against Newport]," Ten Hag said. "He waits for his chance but he is experienced, played in a big club in Turkey under big pressure and he knows how to deal with it.

"We were convinced, so we are looking forward to Sunday. Altay is waiting for this moment and this is his moment."