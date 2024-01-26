Herculez Gomez explains why he believes Nottingham Forest would be the best option for Gio Reyna this transfer window. (1:54)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Forest aim to replace USMNT's Turner in January transfer window

Nottingham Forest are hoping to sign a goalkeeper in the final days of the January transfer window, which could see them replace U.S. men's national team No. 1 Matt Turner, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Forest have been working on a deal for RB Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi, with contacts between the Premier League and Bundesliga clubs having already taken place regarding the 33-year-old Hungarian international.

However, a transfer could be difficult for Forest to complete as Leipzig reportedly don't want their reserve goalkeeper to leave.

Gulacsi has been in Leipzig since joining from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2015 but he has made just three appearances this term -- none of them in the Bundesliga -- after losing his starting place to Janis Blaswich.

The signs are now that under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, 29-year-old Turner could suffer a similar fate of losing his starting spot due to Forest's search for a new goalkeeper. This comes amid questions around the USMNT goalkeeper's capabilities in net, with a specific topic of discussion being Turner's use of his feet.

Back when Steve Cooper was still in charge at the City Ground, there was a period of five Premier League games in which Turner was dropped to the bench with Odysseas Vlachodimos being preferred. Turner has played every league minute since the new manager's arrival.

Matt Turner has come under fire for his missteps as the No. 1 for Nottingham Forest. Now it appears a replacement could arrive before the January transfer window closes. Ami Ford/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images

- Atletico Madrid's loan move for Juventus striker Moise Kean is being held up by their wait for Ángel Correa to depart, according to Calciomercato. The 28-year-old forward has received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad but a conclusion has not yet been reached, which consequentially has left Kean, 23, waiting for his own move to be finalised.

- Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in KRC Genk attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss, according to Football Transfers. Both of the Premier League giants have been scouting the 19-year-old and believe that he can become a key player for them in the future.

- Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is AC Milan's priority for the summer transfer window, as reported by Calciomercato, with the Serie A club hoping to bring in a youthful striker. Bayern Munich have the option to re-sign the 22-year-old for €40m due to a clause but are unlikely to do so as they already have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel in their attack.

- Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks with Leicester City regarding a move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as reported by The Athletic. The 25-year-old midfielder has been key for the Foxes as they aim to get back to the Premier League, but talks are ongoing despite their demands of £30m being more than the Seagulls want to offer. There is also interest from Brentford, Arsenal and Fulham.

- VfB Stuttgart are keeping an eye on Porto midfielder Marko Grujic, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, with the Serbia international searching for more game time in order to help his ambitions of playing at the Euros this summer. The same outlet states that the Bundesliga club has already secured a transfer for Freiburg midfielder Yannik Keitel, which could add to Grujic's salary becoming a sticking point.