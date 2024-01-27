Open Extended Reactions

DOHA, QATAR -- Graham Arnold has encouraged his players to view Australia's Asian Cup round-of-16 clash with Indonesia as possibly their last-ever international game to avoid complacency and a mammoth upset, while attackers Craig Goodwin and Mitch Duke were declared available for selection for the game.

Though able to advance as undefeated Group B winners and conceding just once, Australia is yet to find their feet at this year's Asian Cup, found wanting when it comes to converting the weight of their territory and possession into clear chances and creating just a single shot from open play across their games against Syria and Uzbekistan.

Faced with an Indonesia team that is ranked 146 in the world by FIFA and is playing in their first-ever Asian Cup knockout stage, the external expectation is that Arnold's side will progress comfortably on Sunday.

"This mentality that I've driven into the boys is it could be a last hurrah for everyone," Arnold said in Saturday's news conference.

"There's no guarantees with national team football for anybody; that's been shown by out of 26 players that came to the World Cup last year, there's only 12 here.

Graham Arnold has been Australia's head coach since 2018. Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"It moves on very quickly. So you treat every game as your last game."

After starting the opening group stage win over India, Goodwin was rested for the subsequent 1-0 win against Syria before missing the 1-1 draw with Uzbekistan with a knee injury picked up in training.

"I'm training fully today," winger Goodwin said in the news conference. "It's one where we took the decision to rest it to be okay for this stage of the tournament.

"But it's in a good way and training fully and ready to go. Hopefully, whether it's from a starting position or from the bench, I'll be able to play and have a big impact in this next match."

Duke toiled without much success as Australia's starting striker across their opening two group fixtures before missing the Uzbekistan draw with a hamstring complaint.

He and Goodwin were both an active part of the 15 minutes of Australian training media were allowed to observe later on Saturday afternoon, with Al Wehda's striker looking more spritely than Duke.

Jordan Bos has started on the left wing in place of Goodwin in the Socceroos' two most recent features, with the likes of Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, and Marco Tilio also options in that position.

Kusini Yengi, the starter against Uzbekistan, heads a list of alternative striking options also featuring Bruno Fornaroli and John Iredale.

"It was a slight strain on [Duke's] hamstring," Arnold said. "He's available for selection, which is the main thing.

"We've got a few players [in attack] to think about. It's making sure that he's ready to go, we don't want to be on the pitch and something happens again."

Formerly the coach of his native South Korea -- guiding them to a shock 2-0 win over Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup -- Shin Tae-Yong has been tasked with plotting this potential upset for Indonesia, a result that would be one of the Asian Cup's great shocks.

Such a result would also potentially set up a meeting with the South Korea in the quarterfinals if they can get past Saudi Arabia, but Tae-Yong is remaining level-headed.

"I don't think we have much possibility to beat Australia, to be honest," he said through a translator.

"Still I do hope I can play against Korea in the quarterfinal."

Tae-Yong has history with Australia, signing with Queensland Roar (now Brisbane Roar) for the inaugural A-League season in 2005 before moving into coaching after an injury-enforced retirement, assisting then Roar boss Miron Bleiberg.

"I lived in Brisbane for five years so I know the colour of the Australian football and the playing style," he said.

"It's very offensive football. But the Australian team may have weaknesses. I still will need to find a way to deal with this Australian team."