Marie-Louise Eta was appointed as assistant coach in November. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Marie-Louise Eta made history by becoming the first female coach to manage a game in the Bundesliga, leading Union Berlin to a 1-0 victory over Darmstadt on Sunday.

Eta became the first woman to be appointed to a coaching staff in the Bundesliga in November, and she stood in to take charge of the club on Sunday with interim head coach Marco Grote suspended for shoving Bayern Munich's Leroy Sané in the face in their previous game.

Union forward Benedict Hollerbach netted a winner just after the hour mark, securing the club a crucial three points to keep them in 15th place, six points above relegation-threatened 16th place FC Cologne.

Eta, 32, played in the Frauen Bundesliga with Turbine Potsdam, where she won the league three times in row and lifted the Women's Champions League in 2010. She also played for Hamburg, Cloppenburg and Werder Bremen before retiring in 2018.

Union finished fourth last season to earn their first ever Champions League group stage spot, but were knocked out in the group stage earlier this season.