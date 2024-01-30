Gab & Juls discuss Jürgen Klopp's future after announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. (1:44)

Jürgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans not to worry about the future of individual players after captain Virgil van Dijk cast doubt over his future at the club.

When asked whether he saw himself being part of the club after Klopp leaves at the end of the season, Van Dijk said: "That's a big question -- I don't know."

But Klopp said that Van Dijk was simply answering the question he was asked and that he is confident the squad won't fall apart after his departure.

"A week ago no one knew about my decision. It was [just] 'he has 18 months on his contract'; nobody asked. So give us a break," Klopp told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I knew it would happen because you [the media] can't wait with these kind of questions. Virgil didn't go out and say 'by the way, what I wanted to say.' It's always about the questions.

"Write what you want. This club is stable, 100%. Everything will be fine, I'm 100% sure."

Jürgen Klopp made Virgil van Dijk his captain in 2022. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Netherlands international joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2018 and has been a crucial part of Klopp's squad that won the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League in 2020, and the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022.

He was made captain last summer after Jordan Henderson's move to Saudi Arabia.

As well as Van Dijk, the contracts of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold will also run out in the next 18 months, but Klopp has moved to reassure fans there won't be a mass exodus of the club's stars.

"Very often the fans' concerns aren't as big as the media might think. You underestimate the IQ of our supporters," Klopp said.

"They know these kinds of things come up. It's nothing to worry about at this time. We are in this season, and all these talks could be part of the possible destruction of this season. It's always the same.

"Things, especially the important things, need time. It's all fine. Don't worry.

"The boys love this place. I know that for a fact."

Klopp said they won't rush Salah back from a hamstring injury he picked up while playing for Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

"There was no pressure on him other than wanting to get fit as quickly as possible anyway. But we don't rush," Klopp said.

"If you could rush the healing process, then Thiago wouldn't have been out for 10 months. You do what you can do, and, whilst that happens, we have to wait.

"Mo's not ready for this game or the next. He's injured, and a muscle injury takes time."

Liverpool return to Anfield to host Chelsea on Wednesday as they look to maintain their strong form in the Premier League, where they sit five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said every game at Anfield will be a "party" for Liverpool fans until Klopp's departure at the end of the season but added that his side won't be part of the celebration on Wednesday.

"Special game for him [Klopp]. Until the end, it's going to be special, always," Pochettino said in his news conference on Tuesday.

"Every time they play at Anfield, it's going to be a party always, to celebrate. But we are thinking to go there and win the game. Sorry, but we don't want to be part of the celebration."

Pochettino confirmed that forward Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto will be part of Chelsea's squad for the trip to Anfield, while Nicolas Jackson might also link up with the squad if he is able to return from the African Cup of Nations in time after his exit with Senegal on Monday.