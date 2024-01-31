        <
          Neymar hits back at online weight criticism in social post

          New Brazil coach says he has 'no problem with Neymar' (0:58)

          Brazil manager Dorival Júnior talks about Neymar's injury and his past with the striker at Santos. (0:58)

          • Adriana Garcia
          Jan 31, 2024, 12:58 PM

          Brazil forward Neymar has hit back at critics who suggested he is fat, saying any added mass is "beauty weight."

          Neymar, 31, is out of the rest of the season, having sustained a serious knee injury in October while on international duty.

          The Al Hilal forward, who is recovering in Brazil, attended Romário's 58th birthday party in Rio de Janeiro at the weekend.

          Pictures of Neymar at the event surfaced online, provoking comments by critics that Brazil's career-record goal scorer had put on weight.

          Some even posted fake photographs of Neymar with a bigger frame than normal.

          Neymar responded to those critics with a video posted on Instagram.

          "Finished training today," he said. "I've put on beauty weight. But fat? No, I guess not!"

          Neymar ended the video by raising his middle finger and saying: "Suck it, haters."