It's been a sluggish January transfer window - both for African players and the broader football eco-system - with clubs largely opting to stick with their existing squads rather than roll the dice in search of that late-season boost.

However, Thursday's deadline day still has the potential to see several African stars on the move, with some of these players linked with a move, and others desperately in need of a change of scene before the window ends.

Ekitike > Germany

One of the most high-profile movers on deadline day could be Franco-Cameroonian wonderkid Hugo Ekitike, who has been courting interest from several prominent admirers during the course of the window.

The 21-year-old arrived at PSG from Stade de Reims after netting 10 in 24 outings in the 21-22 season. He struggled to match that output on loan in Paris last season - registering just three goals - and has fallen almost completely out of the reckoning this term.

With just one appearance to date, the youngster clearly needs to reinvigorate his career, and both Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg have been trying to sign him on loan during the course of the window.

While the former are in the driving seat, there may yet be late interest from Manchester United, who have also been sniffing around Ekitike. Each of Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial had problematic conclusions to 2023, and Erik ten Hag may relish the prospect of adding the talented forward to his attacking options.

Certainly, Ekitike, who was overlooked for PSG's Champions League squad, needs the opportunity to get back on the field...but will it be in the Premier League or elsewhere?

Hugo Ekitike is in high demand, despite falling by the wayside at PSG this season. Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Benrahma > Lyon

One African player who appears on the brink of a Premier League exit is Saïd Benrahma, who should complete his loan move to Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday.

The Algeria international may have been overlooked for Les Fennecs' Africa Cup of Nations squad, but he now appears primed to move to OL on a loan-with-obligation-to-buy arrangement, with West Ham United having accepted an offer on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old will then move to Lyon on a 'temporary' basis until the season's end, before the Ligue 1 heavyweights part with £15 million to make the move permanent. Despite flashes of excellence, Benrahma has largely struggled to replicate the form he demonstrated in the Championship with Brentford on a consistent basis.

There have been memorable moments - not least his wondergoal against his former club in a 2021 preseason friendly and the penalty scored against Fiorentina in last year's victories Europa Conference final - but these interventions have been too few and far between.

This term, Benrahma has registered one assist and zero goals in 13 Prem outings, having never come close to his 17-goal haul with the Bees during the 2019-20 season. Lyon will certainly need the wideman to rediscover his former inspiration sooner rather than later, with Les Gones sitting just one point above the relegation zone.

Cornet > Crystal Palace

Another African wideman linked with a move away from the London Stadium is Ivorian wideman Maxwel Cornet. He arrived in East London after a sterling spell with Lyon - with whom he starred during their Champions League run in 2020 - but has struggled to impose himself under David Moyes.

The Telegraph report that Crystal Palace are eyeing a late loan move for the 27-year-old, while the Eagles may also be wary of any late-window moves for Michael Olise.

Osman > West Ham United

Even with Benrahma and Cornet at the club, West Ham appear short of threat from wide areas, which clearly explains the Hammers' interest in FC Nordsjaelland's Ibrahim Osman.

The Ghanaian wonderkid has been the subject of talks between the two clubs during the course of the window, and while the East Londoners had been optimistic of getting over the line before deadline day, talks have begun to drag.

The Evening Standard report that the price point is an issue of contention, with Nordsjaelland unhappy with West Ham's £16 million valuation, and it remains to be seen whether there will be any progress before the end of Thursday.

If the Irons do end up looking elsewhere, then either Crystal Palace or Brighton & Hove Albion might be tempted to swoop for the Right to Dream Academy graduate.

Bournemouth are keen to hold onto star striker Dominic Solanke, despite interest from around the Premier League. David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Solanke > Tottenham

It's little mystery why Dominic Solanke has been the subject of so much paper talk during the ongoing window. After years of failing to live up to the potential he showed as a youngster, Solanke's pedigree has finally shone through this term, with the Bournemouth man netting 12 goals in 20 matches as the Cherries have found their rhythm under Andoni Iraola.

This has prompted interest from those higher up the food chain, with Tottenham Hotspur in particular linked with interest to the tune of £50 million in the ex-Liverpool man. West Ham and Newcastle have also been named as potential suitors.

However, speaking to the media on Wednesday, Iraola offered firm assurances that his prized frontman would be going nowhere: "I know nothing about this. I have no news about this," he said of the rumours.

"It's the same way I told you in the summer, I don't expect anything to happen, with Dom especially."

Pape Gueye > Premier League

It's fair to say that Senegal's Pape Gueye has had a testing time of things in Marseille since ditching Watford for OM in 2020. A CAS ruling after the transfer ordered both player and club to compensate Watford £2.3 million for a contract breach ahead of the move, having backed out of a switch to Hertfordshire in order to join OM.

Subsequently he was banned for a spell, also loaned to Sevilla, and won the Nations Cup with Senegal in 2022 - marking a turbulent period in the 25-year-old's career. Now, Gueye finds himself at loggerheads with OM, having refused a contract extension at the club, despite his contract ending in the summer.

To avoid losing him for free at the season's end, Marseille have attempted to offload the player in January, with Gueye apparently not motivated to cooperate and facilitate an early exit.

"I have to defend the interests of the club," OM president Pablo Longoria said in a press conference this week, "and [Gueye's] no response is a way of disrespecting the club.

"We only want players who are fully committed to our project; if they're not here with us mentally, they have no business being with us."

The defensive midfielder, who was part of the Senegal squad eliminated prematurely at the ongoing AFCON, has been linked with a move to Burnley, Everton and Wolves. The Toffees are also understood to be keen on Gueye's international teammate Ismaïla Sarr.

Chalobah > Italy

One of several Chelsea players tipped with a deadline-day exit is Trevor Chalobah, who like Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja, may find himself in the departure lounge on Thursday.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout season at Stamford Bridge in 2021-22 - making 20 appearances - and even featured even more regularly last term, even though his progress stagnated amidst the turmoil at Chelsea.

Subsequently, injuries have intervened - initial reports that he'd be out until late September with a hamstring problem proved wide of the mark - with Chalobah yet to feature at all this term. Mauricio Pochettino indicated last month that he was set to return to contention in February, but is there still a place for the academy graduate at West London.

The arrivals of Axel Disasi, Moses Caicedo and others have increased competition both in the heart of the defence and the base of the midfield, and it remains to be seen whether a fully fit Chalobah can muscle his way back into contention.

He's reportedly attracting admiring glances from Serie A trip Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma, and could well do with a move to ensure regular playing time for the rest of the campaign.

Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Chalobah has represented England up to U-21 level, but remains eligible for the land of his birth.