Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has said that one of the main reasons he has decided to step down at the end of the season is that he does not enjoy his job from Monday to Friday.

Xavi, 44, announced after last weekend's 5-3 loss to Villarreal that he would leave Barça in the summer, despite having a contract until 2025.

"I am leaving because it's been two-and-a-half years now and I feel as if there is no compensation for being Barça coach," he said in a news conference ahead of Saturday's LaLiga game at Alavés.

"You're fighting against a lot of things and it wears you down. You don't enjoy the day to day. I have even seen it in managers that have won here as well.

"In other clubs, there is compensation. [Osasuna coach Jagoba] Arrasate told me he enjoys Monday to Friday. I don't; that's the big difference. I don't enjoy myself Monday to Friday.

"In England, Germany and other countries I am sure they enjoy the profession. That is what I told the president. I have always been honest and from June 30 there needs to be a change of course."

The defeat to Villarreal left Barça 10 points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid and came on the back of elimination from the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

However, Xavi, who took over from Ronald Koeman in 2021, did guide Barça to the LaLiga title and Supercopa success last season, facts he feel have been forgotten in Spain.

"Outside of Spain, the work we have done is valued a lot, by real football people working in the game," he added.

"Everyone congratulates us for the job we have done. Even the other coaches in LaLiga like [Real Sociedad's] Imanol Alguacil, [Villarreal's] Marcelino, Arrasate... But here in Spain it's not valued."

Barça still have a chance to finish the season on a good note. There are 16 games to go in LaLiga, starting with Alavés this weekend, and they face Napoli in the Champions League round of 16.

"We have done a good job and still hope to finish on a good note," Xavi said. "Grades are handed out at the end of the season and my cycle will end on June 30.

"With the announcement made, I think things will go better for us. Anyone saying the players will relax has not been in a dressing room. You can only understand it if you have played football."

Meanwhile, Barça's injury list continues to grow, with Ferran Torres joining João Félix, Raphinha, Gavi, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Marc-André ter Stegen on the sidelines after injuring his thigh in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Osasuna. Iñigo Martínez could return against Alavés, though.