Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his players are already giving 100% and do not need to take any further motivation from his looming departure to win the Premier League this season.

Last month, the 56-year-old announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the campaign after a trophy-laden eight-and-a-half-years at Anfield, citing dwindling energy levels.

His side is top of the Premier League table after playing 22 matches and have booked a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. They are in the final of the Carabao Cup and the Europa League round of 16.

But Klopp said nothing has changed after he announced his decision to leave.

"If I wouldn't have announced what I announced a week ago, what would be different?" Klopp told reporters. "The only little difference is that now they say: 'For Jurgen.' That's the only thing.

"Of course, I want to win the league. Do I know if we have a chance, really? Because it looks like we can be around it, but there are so many games between now and then... I just cannot think about it. I am not a dreamer."

Since moving to Merseyside from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield with Liverpool.

"If [my departure] can generate a few extra per cent it would be good, but I'm not sure that's needed because we are already at 100%, and that is fine," Klopp said.

Liverpool next head to north London to face title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.