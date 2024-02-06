Sophie Lawson takes a look at how new signing Mayra Ramirez will fit into Chelsea's front line. (2:18)

Emma Hayes' Chelsea will face Ajax in the Women's Champions League quarterfinal, while holders Barcelona have been drawn against Norwegian side SK Brann.

Eight-time champions Lyon will face Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain take on Swedish club Häcken.

Seven different countries had clubs in the draw, though there were no representatives from Germany or Italy, after the big five European countries provided all of the quarterfinalists last season.

UEFA also made the semifinal draw pairings, with a possible clash between Chelsea and Barça in the offing if both overcome their quarterfinal opponents.

Chelsea were knocked out in the semifinals by Barça last year and lost 4-0 to the Spanish side in the 2021 final.

With Hayes set to leave the London side at the end of the season, this is her last chance to win the only trophy that has eluded her during her time at the club.

The quarterfinal first-legs are scheduled for March 19-20 and the second-legs will take place on March 27-28.

The first-leg of the semifinals will be played on April 20-21, with the return legs on April 27-28.

Women's Champions League quarterfinal draw

Barcelona v SK Brann

Lyon v Benfica

Chelsea v Ajax

Paris St Germain v BK Hacken

Women's Champions League semifinal draw

SK Brann/Barcelona v Ajax/Chelsea

Benfica/Lyon v Hacken/PSG

