How to watch German Cup quarterfinals on ESPN+

The German Cup quarterfinals kicked off last week, with Fortuna Dusseldorf defeating St Pauli and Kaiserslautern beating Hertha Berlin.

This week, the final quarterfinal matches will be played. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming matches.

Tuesday

Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart: English coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN2, while Spanish coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Wednesday

Saarbrucken vs. Borussia Monchengladbach: English coverage begins at 2:35 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while Spanish coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

