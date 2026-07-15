Messi first met Yamal as a baby. The World Cup final will be their next meeting

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Editor's Note: This story was first published on July 10, 2024 and has been updated

Defending champions Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup final against European champions Spain with their 2-1 win over England, setting up a clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona's 19-year-old boy wonder Yamal and the club's all-time top scorer 39-year-old Messi will meet on the pitch for the first time in Sunday's match in New Jersey, but it's not the first time they have met. It's unlikely Yamal will remember his initial encounter with the GOAT, because it happened when he was still a baby and Messi was a 20-year-old rising star.

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It sounds improbable, but there is pictorial evidence thanks to a batch of unique photographs of the event which resurfaced online two years ago as Yamal starred in Spain's victorious UEFA European Championship campaign, and now hold new significance ahead of his reunion with Messi in the biggest soccer match of all.

The photos show Yamal as an infant being bathed by Messi, who was just beginning his own ascent to greatness at the time. A crop of one of the photos was posted on Instagram by Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, along with the caption: "The beginning of two legends."

Little did Lionel Messi know when he picked up the baby Lamine Yamal two decades ago that he was holding a future World Cup final opponent in his arms. AP Photo/Joan Monfort

It was freelance photographer Joan Monfort who shot a series of images of various Barça players posing with children and their families as part of a charity calendar organised by Catalan newspaper Diario Sport in conjunction with UNICEF.

"We made the calendar with the help of UNICEF," Monfort told The Associated Press in 2024. "So UNICEF did a raffle in the neighborhood of Roca Fonda in Mataró, where Lamine's family lived. They signed up for the raffle to have their picture taken at the Camp Nou with a Barça player. And they won the raffle."

Yamal and his mother, Sheila Ebana, were joined by Messi in the away team locker room at Camp Nou in the fall of 2007. Little did anybody involved realise that a footballing torch may have also been passed at the same time, despite the awkward atmosphere.

Lamine Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, helped the 20-year-old Lionel Messi through the photoshoot. AP Photo/Joan Monfort

"The stars aligned when Lamine met Messi, but it was very difficult," Monfort said. "Messi is very introverted and shy. He entered the changing room to find a plastic bathtub filled with water and a baby inside. In the beginning he did not know how to hold [Yamal]."

Monfort added he is delighted to have one of his photographs make such an impact so many years after it was taken.

"It's very exciting to be associated with something that has caused such a sensation," he said. "To tell you the truth, it's a very nice feeling."

Lionel Messi met the baby Lamine Yamal at the start of his professional career. He left 15 years later as the club's all-time top scorer. AP Photo/Joan Monfort

The encounter may well have been awkward, but it meant that the young Yamal had a literal brush with greatness that preceded his meteoric rise.

Since making his debut for Barça at the age of 15 years, 9 months and 16 days old Yamal has already won three LaLiga titles as well as that Euro 2024 triumph with Spain. He established himself as one of the best players in the world long before he turned 19 years of age on Monday.

However, he may be seen by many as Messi's heir apparent, but he's got some way to go to match the achievements of the the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner many consider the greatest to ever play the game.

Beating him in a World Cup final would be a good place to start.