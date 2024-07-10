Ronald Koeman says it's "50-50" between the Netherlands and England ahead of their semifinal at Euro 2024. (1:08)

Gareth Southgate has made one change to his starting XI for England's European Championship semifinal against Netherlands on Wednesday, with Marc Guéhi returning at centre-back and Ezri Konsa dropping to the bench as a result.

The Crystal Palace defender was suspended for England's quarterfinal victory over Switzerland on Saturday after picking up two yellow cards during the tournament.

It had been thought that Southgate could hand a starting spot to left-back Luke Shaw after he came off the bench against Switzerland. The Euro 2020 finalists have lacked an attacking threat down the left throughout the tournament, with orthodox right-back Kieran Trippier starting all four of the team's matches on the left side of defence.

Marc Guéhi will partner John Stones at centre-back for England in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash with Netherlands. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

However, the England boss has resisted the temptation to include Shaw, who has played just 42 minutes of competitive football since February, in the starting XI.

Question marks had also been raised over the form of captain Harry Kane, but Southgate has kept his faith in the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman made one change to his side as Donyell Malen replaced Steven Bergwijn on the right wing.

The winner of Wednesday's semifinal will face Spain in the final of Euro 2024 after they beat France 2-1 on Tuesday.

Netherlands XI:

Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan De Vrij, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké; Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten; Donyell Malen, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo; Memphis Depay.

England XI:

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Bukayo Saka, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Kieran Trippier, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane (c).