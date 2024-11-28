ISL Musings: Chhetri the miracle, Stahre gets Blasters recipe right, Liston golazo returns

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian Super League returned from the international break in some style, with 21 goals being scored across six games. Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan continued their ascendancy at the top of the ISL table with contrasting victories, while the chasing pack remains as tightly packed.

Anyone can still defeat anyone in the ISL, and we muse, on the ninth matchweek of the 2024-25 season.

How is he still doing this?!

This was supposed to the twilight of his career. Sunil Chhetri was supposed to fade away from our screens, making the odd appearance here and there for his club, his journey with the national team ending in June. And yet, he's here -- the top-scoring Indian in the ISL as well as the top-scorer for the team leading the league. To top that, he's still performing late miracles for his teams.

Make no mistake, Bengaluru FC didn't deserve much from their game against Mohammedan SC. The hosts were deemed 'not ISL quality' by these very pages ahead of the break, but turned in a quality performance that constantly troubled the league-leader's backline. Cesar Manzoki, Franca and Remsanga Fanai were a constant threat, and BFC were fortunate to not be more than a goal down when Chhetri came on.

And then it was vintage Chhetri -- dragging his team along, cajoling his teammates, pressuring the refs. A free kick needed Bhaskar Roy to be at his best, but there was nothing he could do from the penalty spot -- Chhetri converting with such aplomb that former teammate, Erik Paartalu called it the best penalty he'd seen the Indian legend take. And just when it seemed like BFC would have to settle for a point, up popped Chhetri in the penalty box, glancing a header that deflected off Florent Ojier into the net. Never mind that Chhetri made a mockery of the 12cm difference in height between them -- that he still has the hunger after so many decades, so many goals, is frankly ridiculous.

In the end, Chhetri was responsible for 1.05 of the 1.64xG that Bengaluru generated in this victory that took them to the top of the table. This may be the tightest ISL league season in a while, but with Chhetri off the bench, Gerard Zaragoza has perhaps the best ace up his sleeve.

Fans have a right to feel aggrieved

After Mumbai City FC's abject performance against Punjab FC saw them fall to a 0-3 reverse at home, there was a confrontation between Yoell van Nieff and supporters in the stands. The midfielder, who came off with an injury just before half-time, was a bit irritated with one of their supporters and made the point that the club needed its fans even when they were losing. While there isn't much wrong with what Van Nieff said, voicing it as a demand is quite the miss.

Mumbai FC's fans have seen the club go from a title-winning team based around young Indian players to its current version that is tenth in the table and floundering after eight games. They had every right to stay away from the game, and yet, they showed up -- with tifos, with club paraphernalia, with tickets and supported their team during the contest. Having a go at the players after the game is absolutely, undoubtedly their right. The fans have filled the club's coffers, and Van Nieff's pockets with their own money (however little a percentage), not to mention the time invested -- the Dutchman doesn't have much of a leg to stand on making demands of them.

The fans don't owe the club anything, a franchise will cease to exist without them. Having the maturity to accept criticism is part of being a footballer, and even if the criticism is unwarranted or wrong, Van Nieff ought to not guide his anger towards the fans, but rather his own team -- who've been a shadow of themselves this season. The same energy would serve him better on the pitch, not off it.

(P.S. - Fans of other clubs using this as a stick to beat Mumbai's fans for being entitled need to introspect. Blind, uncritical fandom does no one any good.)

Mikael Stahre gets his recipe right

Kerala Blasters went into the break with only two wins -- both against East Bengal and Mohammedan -- clubs joined in the bottom three by Hyderabad, who defeated the Blasters going into the break. There was genuine concern from their faithful regarding the future direction of their club, since on paper, this was a quality side, but the results just weren't coming. An impressive Chennaiyin FC side were tricky opponents for the Blasters, who needed a win desperately.

It was a small tweak, but it worked wonders -- Adrian Luna dropped deeper and was often the first point of transition, allowing for quicker moves up the pitch. All three of Kerala Blasters goals came from swift counter-attacks, with Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadaoui the tip of that spear. The closer Luna is to beginning moves, the more out of shape the opposition's defence. Yes, you lose his goal threat closer to goal, but when the side is already rich in finishers, Luna's providing skills are more valuable.

Korou Singh's performances have also sparked this improvement in the Blasters' fortunes. The youngster is the perfect foil for his experienced foreign teammates -- and the ease with which he makes the right decision time after time is eerie (and in sharp contrast to Rahul KP), if not for Vibin Mohanan doing the same in the centre of the park. There are the makings of a very good side here, and the Blasters' top brass needs to let Stahre cook.

Odisha's Jekyll and Hyde impression has them going under the radar

Odisha look abject on day, and world-beaters another. Yes, Hyderabad were awful in defence, but the ease with which Sergio Lobera's side tore them apart in their 6-0 win was frightening.

One expects a young side to be inconsistent, but perhaps the other extreme is also true. Odisha's best players are the wrong side of 30, and perhaps multiple games a week is a bit much for them. They were well and truly rested after the international break, and fresh legs married to the guile of old wizards saw them earn an emphatic away win.

It's a bit strange to say that a team that just won 6-0 is going under the radar, but Odisha have quietly climbed to fifth in the table. A playoff spot might just be enough -- if they can get their big guns firing in the eliminator and final, a sneaky run to the trophy isn't out of the question.

Liston golazo returns

Liston Colaco had taken 27 shots in the ISL this season prior to scoring his first with his 28th. Ask any fan of Indian football and they'd also have an accurate description of said 27 shots. A long-ranger from deep, with teammates in better positions, and Liston would blaze over, leading to his manager turning away in frustration.

It's no secret that he loves a golazo and has the sizzle-reel to show for it. Yet, after witnessing the quality of his first goal in the ISL this year, one wonders why Liston continues to opt for low-percentage long range shots.

Liston's close-control dribbling skills have been an underutilised part of his arsenal, but the way he meandered through five Jamshedpur defenders before scoring ought to have his coaches wondering. He'd be far more lethal driving into the box rather than the way he's currently utilised. Liston Golazo may have returned, but this version may arguably be more lethal.

Ajaraie's scoring run ends but NorthEast still the best watch in ISL

The league's best scoring run had to end someday, but even as Alaaeddine Ajaraie came off without scoring against Punjab FC, there was no doubt that he was a crucial part of their victory. It's what makes the Moroccan such a fearsome prospect -- even if he was blunted in front of goal himself, he produces such goal-threat that his teammates can thrive.

And thrive they did, Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach with two excellent goals that saw NorthEast climb to third. Juan Pedro Benali's side have a penchant for throwing away points from winning positions, but such is their familiarity with being in front that they're slowly getting accustomed to executing control.

And yet, this is the best team to watch in the ISL, because even when they didn't have much of the ball against Punjab, every foray forward was one where they plotted a direct patch towards goal. Sterile football isn't in their DNA, and one hopes that they get their just rewards for being the entertainers of the league come the end of the season.