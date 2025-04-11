Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract at Anfield, ending a monthslong saga over the Egypt international's future with the Merseyside club.

Salah, whose previous deal was set to expire this summer, had repeatedly suggested that this could be his final season at Liverpool. However, the 32-year-old has now committed himself to Arne Slot's side, signing a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2027.

Discussions have been taking place for several months, with sporting director Richard Hughes overseeing negotiations with Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa.

Recent reports had suggested Salah -- who is Liverpool's highest-paid player -- had agreed to reduce his salary in order to remain at Anfield; however, a source told ESPN that a pay cut was never on the agenda for either party.

"Of course I'm very excited," he said. "We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

"I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies."

Mohamed Salah has ended speculation about his future at Liverpool by signing a new contract. Getty

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in summer 2017 and has since cemented himself as one of the best forwards in world football.

He has made close to 400 appearances for the club, winning seven major honors, including the Premier League and Champions League. This season, Salah has scored 32 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions -- including 27 Premier League goals.

Salah has been the driving force behind Liverpool's pursuit of the club's 20th league title this term. His brace in the win over Southampton in March took him to third on the club's all-time scorers list.

He becomes the first of Liverpool's three out-of-contract players to sign a new deal, with the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold still uncertain.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk is also expected to commit to a new deal at Anfield, with the defender revealing last week that "progress" had been made in negations.