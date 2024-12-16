Euro 2025 group stage draw reaction, predictions, keys, more

Open Extended Reactions

The countdown to next summer's Euro 2025 has officially begun, with the tournament draw revealing the path to glory for the 16 nations competing in Switzerland for the prestigious title of European champions.

In the history of the competition dating back to 1982, only five nations have claimed the trophy. Sweden, the Netherlands and England have each won once -- the latter two under the guidance of Sarina Wiegman. Norway has earned the title twice, while Germany has dominated with eight victories.

The Lionesses made history on home soil in 2022, claiming their first major silverware with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley Stadium. Meanwhile, reigning world champions Spain, fresh off their triumph over England in the 2023 World Cup final, are strong contenders to secure their first European title this summer.

The stakes are higher than ever, with prize money for Euro 2025 more than doubling compared with the previous edition. The 16 teams will share €41 million ($43 million), with each federation receiving at least €1.8m and required to allocate at least 30% to players. The eventual champions stand to earn up to €5.1m.

The tournament will run July 2-27, promising a thrilling month of football as Europe's best battle for supremacy, and there are plenty of storylines waiting to be written and surprises in store. How will it all shape up? Emily Keogh has made a rapid assessment of the groups to predict how Euro 2025 will play out.

GROUP A:

Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Host nation Switzerland will be aiming to break their pattern of failing to reach the quarterfinals of a major tournament on home soil.

With the Netherlands' 2017 victory and England's 2022 triumph in their home countries as inspiration, Switzerland hope the pattern will repeat in 2025. However, to reach that stage, they must overcome Norway, a team with rich history, including world, European and Olympic titles. Though Norway has struggled in recent years, star players such as Guro Reiten, Frida Maanum, Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen will be determined to return to glory.

Finland and Iceland, both veterans of the Euros, will also be eager to improve their records. Finland reached the semifinals in 2005, but has struggled to progress beyond the group stage since. Iceland, consistently appearing in the Euros since 2007, has only made it past the group stage once. Both teams will be driven to better their performances on the grand stage.

Overall, it's a tough group to call with all four teams in similar positions on field and off it.

MUST-SEE MATCH: Switzerland vs. Norway, July 2

Norway and Switzerland are no strangers to sharing the spotlight on the international stage, having been drawn together in the same group at the 2023 World Cup as well. Their previous encounter ended in a 0-0 stalemate, but the stakes are higher here as they kick off the 2025 Euros in what promises to be a thrilling opener. With passionate fan bases and an electric atmosphere, this clash is set to be one of the tournament's standout moments.

UEFA has committed to making this edition of the Women's Euros the most memorable yet and with over 700,000 tickets projected to sell, the tournament is expected to shatter attendance records. Additionally, a massive digital audience is anticipated, with over 500 million online views forecasted, making it the most-watched Women's Euros in history. UEFA also promises to match the men's Euros in terms of facilities, technology, and analytical support, elevating the tournament's overall quality and professionalism.

The opening game will set the tone for what is shaping up to be a landmark event in women's football. With Norway's attacking flair and Switzerland's home advantage, fans can expect an unforgettable start to a competition that aims to redefine the standards of the game.

All 16 teams are vying for the ultimate prize in Switzerland next summer, with the Swiss hosts getting a reasonable draw. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

X FACTOR: Switzerland's young stars

With the 2025 Euros taking place on home soil, the Swiss national team is poised to spotlight its exciting young talent on the European stage. This tournament offers a golden opportunity for Switzerland's next generation to shine against some of the continent's most star-studded lineups.

The squad boasts a wealth of youthful promise, with players eager to make their mark. Among them is 18-year-old Noemi Ivelj, Barcelona's 17-year-old prodigy Sydney Schertenleib, Young Boys' rising star Iman Beney, also 18, and 20-year-old Smilla Vallotto. These players are not only the future of Swiss football, but also key figures in the team's immediate ambitions.

Switzerland's goal is clear: advance beyond the group stage and make a deep run into the knockout rounds. With home support and a blend of youthful exuberance and determination, these emerging stars have the potential to etch their names in history and elevate Swiss football on the international stage. The Euros will be a defining moment for both the team and its bright young core, offering an incredible chance for them to prove they belong among Europe's elite.

PREDICTED FINISH: Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Finland

GROUP B

Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Alexia Putellas, who recently scored her 200th goal for Barcelona, will be leading a formidable Spain side looking to make it three straight tournament wins, adding the Euros to its FIFA Women's World Cup and UEFA Nations League crowns. Christian Bruna/Getty Images

World Champions Spain are eyeing their third major trophy in a row, hoping to add the 2025 Euros to their 2023 World Cup and 2024 Nations League titles. Few teams can match their formidable form since the World Cup, following a disappointing 2022 Euros that sparked a revolution both on and off the pitch.

Italy, eager to regain their status as a European powerhouse, will look to build on recent progress after struggling in recent years to overcome higher-ranked opponents. Meanwhile, both Belgium and Portugal have featured in just two of the last Euros: the former reached the quarterfinals in 2022 while Portugal, debuting at the 2023 World Cup, has yet to progress past the group stage. But both nations have proven they can overcome tough challenges to make it to the upcoming tournament, making them both dark horses to watch in this Euros.

MUST-SEE MATCH: Spain vs. Italy, July 11

With Spain, Belgium and Portugal already set to face each other in the Nations League group stage ahead of the summer tournament, anticipation for those matchups is relatively muted. However, Spain's clash with Italy promises to be a thrilling encounter for fans, whether neutral or partisan.

Italy, once a dominant force in women's football and runners-up at the Euros in 1993 and 1997, have struggled to keep pace in recent years. Despite this, games between Spain and Italy have consistently been tightly contested. Their recent history includes a 1-1 draw and three narrow victories for Spain (1-0 and 3-2) during their 2023 clashes, underlining how evenly matched these teams can be.

For the Azzurre, this game presents more than just an opportunity to test themselves against the reigning world champions; it's a chance to reclaim their reputation as serious contenders on the European stage. If any team is poised to unsettle Spain and potentially steal points, it's Italy, who will be determined to deliver a statement performance and have the last laugh in this enticing showdown.

X FACTOR: Can Spain make it 3-for-3?

After winning the 2023 World Cup and the inaugural Nations League, Spain have established themselves as the team to beat in women's football. The European Championship remains the only major title missing from their collection, and they'll be determined to complete the set. With Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas spearheading a squad stacked with talent, Spain are well-positioned to add the Euros to their growing list of honours. Few teams appear capable of preventing them from reaching the final -- if not lifting the trophy outright.

The upcoming Nations League will serve as ideal preparation, with Spain set to face group stage rivals Portugal and Belgium twice ahead of the tournament as well as reigning European champions England. These matchups will allow Spain to fine-tune their approach and reinforce their dominance in a challenging group.

For the rest of Europe, halting Spain's momentum will require nothing short of a monumental effort. With a roster brimming with world-class players and a winning mentality, it will take another powerhouse to disrupt Spain's march toward what could be their first European title.

PREDICTED FINISH: Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal

GROUP C

Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Germany, once a dominant force in European football, is rebuilding under new manager Christian Wück. He led Germany to a thrilling 4-3 victory over reigning European champions England at Wembley in his first match in charge, with the visitors scoring three goals in the opening 30 minutes. If they can continue their progress and fill the gap left by the retirement of prolific striker Alex Popp, Germany could be a strong contender to reach the final.

Denmark, with top scorer Pernille Harder back in contention, will pose a tough challenge for Germany while Sweden, another former European powerhouse, will also be eager to stop their progress as they look to bounce back from several years of underperformance. Poland, debuting in their first major tournament, could be the tournament's underdog, with plenty of opportunities to surprise their rivals and snatch valuable points.

MUST-SEE MATCH: Germany vs. Sweden, July 12

Two former champions clash in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. In their last four meetings since 2017, the teams have drawn 0-0 twice, with Germany edging a 1-0 win at the Algarve Cup and Sweden claiming a 2-1 victory in the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

Both sides are in a transitional phase, dealing with the retirements of key players while integrating fresh talent ahead of the tournament. Injuries have also disrupted their rhythm, leading to unexpected results and heavy squad rotations, with both positive and negative outcomes.

Germany, having crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage, will have plenty to prove, while Sweden have struggled in the Nations League and Euros qualifiers, battling relegation and playoff matches to secure their spot despite reaching the World Cup semifinals in 2023. This makes for an intriguing showdown.

X FACTOR: Ewa Pajor finally at a major tournament

For the first time in history, Poland has qualified for a major tournament, making their debut at the 2025 Euros after years of falling short in Olympic, World Cup and Euros qualifiers. This milestone is not only a testament to the team's perseverance, but is also a momentous occasion for Ewa Pajor, a striker who has long been one of Europe's most underrated talents due to her national team's struggles on the international stage.

Pajor's accolades speak for themselves. After spending nine prolific seasons with Wolfsburg, where she scored an astonishing 136 goals in 196 appearances -- including 18 in the Champions League -- the 28-year-old secured a move to European powerhouse Barcelona. A four-time Polish Women's Footballer of the Year, Pajor has consistently performed at the highest level but has lacked the platform to shine internationally -- until now.

Finally, Pajor will get the chance to display her clinical finishing and attacking prowess on one of football's grandest stages. For Poland, it's a breakthrough moment; for Pajor, it's the long-awaited opportunity to prove she belongs among Europe's elite and leave her mark on the tournament.

PREDICTED FINISH: Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Poland

GROUP D

France, England, Wales, Netherlands

Manager Wiegman has her work cut out as a struggling England side got a difficult draw for next summer's Euros. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Image

The Lionesses embark on their first campaign as reigning champions, having claimed the 2022 Euros crown at Wembley Stadium. This tournament marks a historic moment as England defend their title for the first time, stepping into a challenging group with the weight of expectation on their shoulders.

Despite reaching the 2023 World Cup final, injuries plagued the squad since, and the subsequent Nations League and Euros qualifiers presented similar struggles. Right now, head coach Sarina Wiegman faces fitness concerns for key players Lauren James, Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Ella Toone. However, the quartet is expected to recover in time for the tournament's kickoff in July.

Their group promises high-stakes drama, too. Former champions the Netherlands are determined to reclaim their status, while France, boasting immense talent, will look to break their streak of falling short in major tournaments. These teams are no strangers, having clashed in recent Nations League and Euros qualifiers, but France and the Netherlands haven't faced each other since 2022 -- both squads having evolved significantly since then.

Meanwhile, debutants Wales are the group underdogs, ranked 30th globally compared with their top-10 group opponents. The matchup between Wales and England adds a layer of intrigue, reigniting historic rivalries as the two nations face off on a major international stage in Switzerland.

MUST-SEE MATCH: England vs. Netherlands, July 9

It's the Sarina Wiegman derby on the European stage! While Wiegman already faced her former team with England in last season's Nations League, their showdown at the Euros carries an entirely different level of significance.

Having guided the Netherlands to victory at the 2017 Euros and England to their historic triumph in 2022, Wiegman is no stranger to rewriting the record books. Now, the two most recent champions have been drawn in the same group, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash that promises to deliver drama and excitement.

This matchup is a battle for supremacy with both sides eager to prove their dominance. It's the perfect showcase for the 2025 Euros. Expect fireworks, passion, and a spectacle that will highlight why this tournament is the pinnacle of European football.

X FACTOR: Wales' debut

Wales have made history by qualifying for their first major tournament, breaking a streak of near misses in recent campaigns. Manager Rhian Wilkinson hailed the achievement as a "generation of football that's going to change everything," reflecting on the team's impressive run in the qualifiers.

The journey hasn't been easy. Wales fell short in the playoffs for the 2023 World Cup, losing to Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland. They also narrowly missed out on the playoffs for the previous Euros, edged out by Northern Ireland on head-to-head results.

As the lowest-ranked team (No. 30, per FIFA) in the tournament, Wales face a daunting challenge, but their resilience and determination suggest they are capable of defying expectations. Their tenacity mirrors the inspiring performances of underdog teams such as Colombia and Morocco at the 2023 World Cup, who proved that rankings don't always dictate results.

With their place in the history books already secured, Wales now have the opportunity to make an even bigger statement. A strong Nations League campaign in the lead-up to the Euros could provide the perfect foundation for another historic chapter. Come July, the stage is set for Wales to capture the spotlight and prove that they belong among Europe's elite.

PREDICTED FINISH: England, Netherlands, France, Wales