West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is "alert" and conscious after being taken off the field on a stretcher during the team's 1-0 win at Southampton on Thursday, manager Julen Lopetegui said.

The game was delayed for around eight minutes as Fabianski received treatment on the field at St Mary's Stadium. The 39-year-old Polish goalkeeper was hurt in a collision from a corner and was replaced by Alphonse Areola in the 36th minute.

Southampton 'keeper Aaron Ramsdale had run the length of the field to check on Fabianski amid worrying scenes. Fabianski was then greeted by applause as he was taken off with an oxygen mask on, but did not need to go to the hospital.

"He had one big knock around the head, around the neck and he was not very sure about his actions. Fortunately the news is he is talking, he is alert, he is conscious," Lopetegui said.

"I talk with him. The doctors say that he feels better and well. I am positive with him. He showed he more or less recovered his sense. I am not afraid. We feared but now he is better and it is a positive feeling because we were very worried."

West Ham, which also saw defender Max Kilman go off in the first half, scored through Jarrod Bowen in the 59th.