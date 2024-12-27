Open Extended Reactions

Frenkie de Jong's agent has rubbished stories linking the midfielder with a move to Saudi Arabia and has said he remains completely focused on being successful with Barcelona.

Reports in Spain claimed Ali Dursun, who represents De Jong, held talks with several Saudi sides about a possible transfer as the Dutch international struggles for minutes at Barça.

"The stories about a possible move to Saudi Arabia are total nonsense," Dursun responded in comments made to De Telegraaf on Friday.

"They only distract from Frenkie's real ambition: to shine at Barça, the club he loves and where he feels at home.

"Both parties are happy with each other and, who knows, maybe we can stay together for a longer time..."

De Jong, 27, joined Barça from Ajax in 2019 and has a contract with the Catalan club until 2026, but he is currently experiencing his toughest spell since moving to Spain.

He missed the first few months of the season with an ankle injury suffered last April, eventually returning to first team action in October.

Prior to his return, he spoke of the "mental trauma" the injury, which also ruled him out of the European Championship with the Netherlands, had caused him.

Frenkie de Jong is eager to stay at Barcelona despite links to Saudi Arabia, according to his agent. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Minutes have since been hard to come by, with Barça coach Hansi Flick often preferring Marc Casadó, Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo to De Jong in the middle of the park.

Of De Jong's 13 appearances in all competitions this season, just two have come as a starter, while he was an unused substitute in Barça's last two games before the winter break, defeats against Leganés and Atlético Madrid.

Flick has spoken regularly about his desire to get the best out of De Jong, though, with sources telling ESPN the German coach is a big fan of the Dutchman.

"Now he has to get back the confidence he needs," Flick said at the end of November.

"We have to give this. I know it's important for him also to play. At the moment, we're looking at each game, step by step. We want to play with the best team we can give at the moment.

"This is maybe why he has not the minutes maybe he wants; we want. He will come back, definitely, I am 100% sure, but it takes time."

Barça don't return to action until Jan. 4 when they travel to Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. They then face Athletic Club in the semifinal of the Spanish Supercopa on Jan. 8 in Saudi Arabia.