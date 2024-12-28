Transfer rumors, news: Alexander-Arnold wants Real Madrid move

Arne Slot praises Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and comments on the club's contract talks before the January transfer window opens. (1:38)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly made his mind up -- he's going to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid, while Barcelona are considering a move for AC Milan's Rafael Leão. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Liverpool wing-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Liverpool that he wants to play for Real Madrid, Marca reported in its frontpage story on Saturday, with the newspaper calling a contract renewal for the player at Anfield "impossible." A January move has been ruled out, though he can sign a precontract agreement as on Wednesday ahead of his contract expiring at the end of this season.

- Liverpool remain interested in Internazionale forward Marcus Thuram, while Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at the 27-year-old, reports Calciomercato. Thuram has an €85 million release clause, deemed affordable for a player of his calibre. However, the France international has publicly stated that he wouldn't take advantage of the clause.

- Paris Saint-Germain are "rubbing their hands together" at the possibility of Barcelona's Dani Olmo being available in January, according to Diario Sport. Barça received a blow on Friday when a court rejected their request to have Olmo registered with LaLiga for the second half of the season. Sport reports PSG could move for Olmo, who is highly regarded by the club's coach Luis Enrique, who he previously played under with the Spanish national team.

- In addition to Athletic Club's Nico Williams, Barcelona are considering AC Milan's Rafael Leão as they look to sign a winger in the summer, reports Marca. It would be difficult to bring in the Portugal international due to his valuation of €75m, while some within the Blaugrana have doubts about the 25-year-old. There is still time to make a decision, as a January transfer will be impossible financially.

- Head coach Ruben Amorim is hopeful that Manchester United can sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani in January, reports TEAMtalk. Les Parisiens are looking to let the 26-year-old leave, and he is keen on a move to the Premier League, but there could also be competition from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

- Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan and signed a pre-contract that will take the winger to Paris Saint-Germain for 10 seasons, reports Mundo Deportivo. This was the wish of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after Los Blancos brought in Kylian Mbappé as a free agent while Neymar has helped with communications -- Al-Khelaifi had considered bringing him back from Al Hilal but Luis Enrique put a stop to the move.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland on the latest stories linking Trent Alexander-Arnold with Real Madrid:

Marca's frontpage claim that Trent Alexander-Arnold "wants to come to Madrid" is the latest step in a campaign aimed at ensuring that the Liverpool and England star becomes a Real Madrid player next summer. Madrid were keen on Alexander-Arnold -- the latest in a long line of top-level, enticing free transfer targets, following Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba -- even before first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal, 32, suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. Carvajal would need replacing in the long-term anyway, and Alexander-Arnold, 26, would offer a complementary alternative, with a radically different skillset, until then. It's helpful, of course, that Alexander-Arnold is close friends with Jude Bellingham, and Bellingham's experience so far in his 18 months at the Bernabéu couldn't have been any better: winning trophies, becoming a Ballon d'Or contender and growing his global profile. ESPN has reported that Alexander-Arnold is Madrid's top target for next summer. Carvajal's injury brought an increased sense of urgency to the situation. That increased with backup Lucas Vazquez's inconsistent form filling in, although Vazquez put in his best performance of the season in Madrid's 4-2 win over Sevilla before Christmas. There's always been an acceptance that a January move for Trent is highly unlikely, unless Liverpool are willing to compromise, and prioritise avoiding losing him for free, even if it means weakening the team as they lead the race for the Premier League. Alexander-Arnold's arrival in Madrid would spark further questions, notably who would start at right-back when Carvajal returns to fitness next season. But there's no doubt Trent's creativity and long-range passing would help remedy one of the team's biggest deficiencies since the departure of Toni Kroos last summer, whether from full-back, or in midfield.

- Manchester United could target Belgium Under-21 goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who plays for Antwerp. (Daily Telegraph)

- Juventus are more interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United than outcast Marcus Rashford. (The Sun)

- Arsenal are interested in Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi but could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window. It's unlikely the 24-year-old would be allowed to leave for anything under €40m-€50m. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Liverpool are keeping a close eye on USMNT and Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson with a big January deal being a realistic possibility. It would take a figure between £40m and £50m to sign the 27-year-old next month. (Football Insider)

- Everton haven't opened contract talks with defender Jarrad Branthwaite despite the centre-back being willing to commit to the club. Branthwaite's contract runs until 2027 and Everton value him at £75m. (Daily Mail)

- Juventus are make a move to sign central defender Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan. The 27-year-old England international would cost around £20m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Brentford, plus Bayer Leverkusen and Fiorentina are all considering a move for Manchester City's James McAtee. The 22-year-old midfielder hasn't managed to force his way into the team this season. (Daily Telegraph)

- Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Real Madrid are both open to listening to offers, despite agreeing a new contract last summer. The Ukraine international is aware that he has no chance of regular football while Thibaut Courtois remains at Madrid. (Diario AS)

- Mario Balotelli could leave Genoa despite only joining the Serie A side in October, as the 34-year-old striker is largely a backup option and Cruz Azul are offering him €5m-per-year -- five times his current wage. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Lazio are monitoring Stade Rennais midfielder Valentin Atangana, despite the 19-year-old's contract being extended to 2027. (Nicolo Schira)

- Napoli remain keen on Roma attacking midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, while Juventus' Ajax loanee Daniele Rugani is seen as an alternative if Danilo can't be signed in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

- There is Premier League interest in Alfie Gilchrist but Chelsea and the defender both view seeing out his loan at Sheffield United as the best option. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Stade Rennais are working on a deal to bring Seko Fofana back to Ligue 1 from Al Ettifaq. (L'Equipe)