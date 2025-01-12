Vivianne Miedema scored on her return to Manchester City's squad for the Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Ipswich Town following a three-month absence due to a knee injury.

The Netherlands international was subbed on in the 61st minute of the first game of 2025 and scored in the 75th, netting City's third goal of the afternoon. She has not played since October, needing surgery on a reoccurring knee injury.

Miedema signed for City from Women's Super League rivals Arsenal in the summer. The 28-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in December 2022 and underwent an extended rehab whilst in north London. She has suffered recurring knee problems following her initial 10-month absence.

Having Miedema available is "a real positive," manager Gareth Taylor said on Friday. "We're going to have to build her back up. To have Viv back is fantastic, because we know what a top player she is and what an influence she has on others.

"Just by being out there, she really helps other players perform even better. She's just got that talent and she gives so much time and space to other players, as well as being really quality in herself. It's good to have her back."

City have been dealing with an injury crisis since before the winter break with a list of long-term absentees. Miedema, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood were all ruled out with knee injuries, while Risa Shimizu and Sandy MacIver are recovering from ACL injuries and prolific goal scorer Khadija Shaw is ruled out due to a lower leg injury.

Taylor said he hopes to have Shaw back in "this next period," but Hemp and Greenwood will be out for longer, leaving concern for England fans with the upcoming Nations League and 2025 Euros campaigns.