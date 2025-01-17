Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens question if Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, another winger, is a smart signing for PSG. (1:16)

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Napoli's star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Sources told ESPN that Kvaratskhelia's move is worth €60m ($61m) with a further €10m in add-ons. The 23-year-old has signed a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until June 2029 after passing a medical.

The Georgia international, who is PSG's first signing in January, will bolster Luis Enrique's attacking options as the club looks to secure their fourth successive Ligue 1 title.

"It's a dream to be here. I've heard a lot of very positive things about Paris Saint-Germain," Kvaratskhelia said. "I feel immense pride in joining."

The highly-coveted winger, who had been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona in recent transfer windows, had a contract with Napoli through June 2027. Sources told ESPN that the Italian club had wanted to extend his contract but the player refused.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte recently revealed the player had requested to be transferred, much to his disappointment.

Kvaratskhelia joined Napoli in a €13.3m transfer from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022. He was voted Serie A's most valuable player in 2022-23 after he scored 12 goals and set up 13 more in 34 league games in his first campaign to help the club win its first Scudetto in 33 years.

He joins Enrique's side after scoring five goals and setting up three more in 19 appearances this season and could make his PSG debut against Lens on Saturday.

"Khvicha is one of the most exciting players in world football. A fantastic talent, but also a player who has courage and fights for the team," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said.

"I know he will achieve all his goals with us. We are delighted to be strengthening our squad."

He starred for Georgia at last year's European Championship alongside fellow winger Georges Mikautadze, who plays in Ligue 1 for Lyon, and Zuriko Davitashvili, who is doing well for Saint-Etienne.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.