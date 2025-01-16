Dynamo send Carrasquilla to Pumas in record deal

Open Extended Reactions

Liga MX's Pumas signed Panama international Adalberto Carrasquilla for an undisclosed club-record transfer fee for Houston Dynamo FC, the MLS side announced on Thursday.

According to ESPN MX, Carrasquilla signed a multi-year deal with Pumas.

"We are proud of Coco's development into one of the most important players in MLS and Concacaf," said Dynamo president Pat Onstad in a press release. "As an organization, we are committed to developing players and helping them take the next step in their careers, and we respect Coco's desire for a new challenge in a different league.

"We wish him the best on his next step and thank him for his dedication and contributions to the Dynamo and the city of Houston."

First arriving in Houston in August of 2021, Carrasquilla made a name for himself as a well-rounded midfielder that helped the Dynamo clinch a 2023 U.S. Open Cup title and run to MLS' Western Conference final in the same season.

The 2023-24 Concacaf Men's Player of the Year scored 11 times across 116 league and cup appearances for Houston.

With Pumas, he'll seek to revive the Mexico City giants that have yet to win a league title since 2011. Carrasquilla will also be tasked with filling the playmaking boots of winger César "Chino" Huerta, who was recently traded to Belgium's Anderlecht this winter.

In Carrasquilla's final game with Houston, he was sent off in the 66th minute in game one of the Dynamo's MLS playoff series with Seattle Sounders FC. Seattle went on to win the first two games via shootout to eliminate Houston from the playoffs.