Tottenham Hotspur sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou on Friday after deciding a change was necessary for the club "to compete on multiple fronts."

The 59-year-old guided Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years after beating Manchester United in last month's Europa League final -- a result which also secured Champions League qualification for next season.

However, Postecoglou also oversaw a staggering 22 league defeats -- the worst Premier League record for a team to avoid relegation -- as they finished 17th in the table.

Sources have told ESPN that chairman Daniel Levy informed Postecoglou of the decision after the pair returned from their respective holidays earlier this week.

Spurs will now step up their search for a replacement with sources suggesting Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Fulham's Marco Silva and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola among those under consideration.

Postecoglou departs after just two seasons in charge with sources suggesting he will receive a pay-off of up to £4 million ($5.4m). The Australian also received a £2m bonus for winning the Europa League.

In a statement released on Friday, Tottenham said: "Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties.

Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham following the club's dismal results in his second season in charge. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club. Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy, alongside legendary figures Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw.

"However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place."

The club added that it "could not base our decision on emotions" aligned to the Europa League triumph.

"It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond," the statement continued.

"This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude.

"We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.

"We have a talented, young squad and Ange has given us a great platform to build upon. We should like to express our gratitude to him. We wish him well for the future - he will always be welcome back at our home."

Postecoglou released his own statement shortly afterwards.

"When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride," he began.

"The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.

"Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget. That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream.

"There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.

"We have also laid foundations that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success.

"I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.

"I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I needed to push on.

"It's important to acknowledge the hard working people at Spurs who gave me encouragement on a daily basis. And finally, I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.

"We are forever connected."